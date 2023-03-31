Blood sugar measures the amount of glucose present in the blood, an important element from a nutritional point of view, however this can increase due to various factors, and if it reaches very high levels it can contribute to the development of hyperglycemia, a condition that leads to the onset of much more serious and risky pathologies.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is certainly useful, but also proper water intake can prove to be not only essential in prevention but also in reduction of glycemic rate.

Because water is useful for lowering blood sugar

Glycemia corresponds to the presence of sugar in the blood in the form of glucose, a fundamental element from a nutritional point of view. However, if this value increases above the “safety” levels it could lead to risky situations.

We speak of high blood sugar or hyperglycemia, when the blood glucose level exceeds 100 mg/dl measured in the morning before taking food and if two hours after the meal the value exceeds 140 mg/dl.

To improve glycemic balance and prevent or at least delay the onset of pathologies connected to this, it is essential to make some changes to one’s lifestyle starting from the intake of water.

Water in the correct quantity contributes to the reduction of blood sugar. The benefits of this are due to the fact that it has a purifying action, in fact, it allows you to dilute blood sugar, helping to eliminate its gluco-toxicity by decreasing glucose levels.

Furthermore, it is also crucial for the dehydration, connected to the increase in the glycemic indexin fact this occurs when blood sugar levels exceed 180 mg/dl.

Among the benefits of water we also have an improvement in kidney function and in the volume of circulating blood and influx to the organs (volaemia).

Which water to take, how much and when to drink it to help fight blood sugar

To lower the blood sugar level it is advisable to drink water for diabetics, i.e. thatwater low in sodium and with high concentrations of magnesium with a quantity greater than 50 mg/L; in fact, this plays an essential role in the regulation of blood sugar and also blood pressure.

However, it is essential to remember that the recommended amount of water per day is between 1.5 and 2 liters per day; specifically 1.6 liters for women and 2 liters for men.

To reduce the glycemic index it is advisable to drink a liter of water in the first half of the day and the rest in the second half of the day.

In fact, these quantities will have to be increased for those who exercise or are on a diet water also helps to lose weight and in dietary regimes it is an integral part of the treatment.

In any case, it should be remembered that, beyond any advice or suggestion, any pathology from which one suffers must be monitored and kept under medical supervision.

Read also: The best sugar against blood sugar and cholesterol? The answer amazes