We are in a historical moment in which everyone wants to lose weight to stay healthy. Obesity and being overweight are on the increase and are factors of extreme risk, because they favor certain diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, hypertension, diabetes and even some forms of cancer such as endometrial, renal, colorectal, prostate, gallbladder and breast. But how do you lose weight?

Is eating less the solution to weight loss?

It’s not about eating less but about eating better, this means eliminating the metabolic problems that lead to fat accumulation. Doctors recommend dividing the diet into four meals a day, starting with a healthy but abundant breakfast. The real problem is a sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity.

The advice is therefore to train at least three days a week. The other problem is related to the accumulation of toxins. For this reason it might be useful to reduce your calorie intake for a few days and eat foods rich in antioxidants such as fruit. Beware of toxins that come with pesticides, plastic derivatives and excess alcohol.

Does drinking water make you lose weight?

Drinking water is definitely a weight loss aid, but not the solution. Drinking plenty of water increases the gastric volume and this leads to an immediate sense of satiety. Sometimes it is enough to drink 1 glass of water sipping it slowly to have that sense of satiety that prevents you from taking those foods that ultimately lead to gaining weight and gaining weight.

Drinking 1 glass of water helps you lose weight: here’s how

According to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, 1 glass of water should be drunk on an empty stomach in the early morning. This speeds up your metabolism by about 24%. If you speed up your metabolism as soon as you wake up, you burn more fat and lose weight, that’s why drinking water in the morning is the best time of day, even better if hot.