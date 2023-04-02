breaking latest news – Moderate drinkers are different from heavy drinkers and from those who don’t drink at all, writes the Washington Post, according to whom “anti-alcohol recommendations have now become mainstream” because, according to the Geneva-based World Heart Federation, “contrary to current opinion and popular beliefs, alcohol is not good for the heart at all”. So? So “there are no recommended and safe levels of alcohol consumption”.

If anything, the advice is to reduce its consumption to a minimum in order to better guarantee the general health of the organism. The WHO is of the same opinion, while the American Center Society peremptorily states: “It is better not to drink alcohol”. So abstain. As much as possiblebetter if always.

Therefore the best thing to do, then, is to choose non-alcoholic beers or any type of beer that has an alcohol content below 0.5%. John Walker, co-founder and brewer of Athletic, the first non-alcoholic beers were normal beers with boiled alcohol” but there is another advantage to the non-alcoholic type of beer: and that is that “it has fewer calories”. Most of the calories in regular beer come from alcohol, which has 7 calories per gram. Therefore, “if a beer contains 14 grams of alcohol, that’s 98 calories” reads the article in the US newspaper.

A suitable non-alcoholic beer? “It’s between 25 and 41 calories”, low-calorie beers states the Post expert. They do not damage the heart and do not make you fat.

