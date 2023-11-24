Drinking coffee in the morning benefits the intestine and brain

Drinking coffee in the morning is the secret to improving gut health and brain function

The energy benefits of coffee are well documented, what is less known is its general impact on the body, from improving gut health to reduction of inflammation, up to protection from liver diseases. In short, daily coffee still has many secrets to reveal.

Improves the intestinal microbiome

What coffee contains caffeine it is known, but the news it has may be surprising more fiber than a glass of orange juice. In addition to soluble ones, which aid digestion and help the body absorb important nutrients, coffee is naturally rich in prebiotics: «Caffeine contains polyphenols, a type of prebiotic that helps nourish the good bacteria in our intestines», explains Karine Patel, dietician at Dietitian Fit. A recent landmark study by the Zoe Project found that those who drank black coffee had more good gut bacteria and therefore a healthier and more diverse microbiome than those who didn’t. It is also thought that coffee’s stimulating effect on the intestines may be beneficial for keep bacteria levels balanced and under control.

Reduces inflammation

Coffee is an excellent source of antioxidants, thanks to its high content of polyphenols. Natural organic substances found in many plants, polyphenols play an important role as reducing agents, essentially helping to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals and daily oxidative stress. This can help reduce the risk of heart disease and autoimmune disorders, and dampen the body’s inflammatory response. And there’s good news for those who enjoy coffee with a splash of milk: new research shows that the anti-inflammatory benefits of coffee polyphenols are enhanced when paired with milk proteins. According to the study published in 2023, the combination of polyphenols and proteins is twice as effective in fighting inflammation than polyphenols alone.

Promotes brain health

Most of us reach for a cup of coffee to “wake up” and increase our concentration, but this could have more than a temporary effect on our brain power, as it performs a number of important functions neuroprotective. The high antioxidant value of coffee in fact helps to protect the tissues and cerebral vessels from the damage of free radicals, while it also increases the production of serotonin and acetylcholine (neurotransmitters responsible for some brain functions such as mood, memory, attention and arousal). According to a 10-year study conducted in Europe in 2007, participants who drank coffee recorded a less cognitive decline compared to those who did not drink any. But it’s not just the caffeine in your daily cup that’s doing the hard work: scientists at University of Minho, Portugal, they found that other compounds in coffee, in addition to caffeine, are responsible not only for a feeling of increased alertness, but also for actual changes in the brain’s network of default modes.

Protects against liver diseases

Scarring of the liver, or fibrosis, can be caused by many factors, including hepatitis and alcohol abuse, and can be severe enough to lead to liver failure. When the caffeine in coffee is digested by the body, it produces a chemical called paraxanthine, which slows the growth of scar tissue. In addition to the news that coffee can help protect against chronic liver diseases the World Health Organization also confirmed that moderate coffee consumption could also help prevent liver cancer.

The way you drink coffee is important

If you want to get a cup of coffee with the best flavor and aroma, it’s important to make sure that the beans are exposed to the least possible oxidation. The same goes for nutritional value, so to preserve as many benefits as possible it is always best to prepare coffee with freshly ground beans. The type of roast is also important. Beans grown in high-altitude climates such as Ethiopia and Central and South America contain higher levels of polyphenols; look for lightly roasted beans, which have undergone less intense thermal processes and therefore naturally retain a greater quantity of healthy compounds. Lighter roasts contain greater amounts of chlorogenic acid, a highly anti-inflammatory type of polyphenol that can help speed up your metabolism.

The way you grind the beans can also help make the end result more nutritious. To get the maximum antioxidant benefits from the polyphenols contained in the beans, a fine grind is required, such as that obtained in an espresso. Also there water temperature it is a factor to take into consideration: if too hot you risk burning the beans and ruining the aromatic profile, but if too cold you risk not extracting all the important nutrients. The ideal temperature is below boiling or between 90 and 96 degrees.

Know the limitations of hiring

Coffee is the most consumed stimulant in the world, and although drinking one or two cups a day has numerous benefits, there are limitations. «The ideal would be to limit coffee consumption to 400 mg per day, the equivalent of four small cups or two large cups», warns Patel, «for pregnant and breastfeeding women, the limit is reduced to 200 mg per day, equal to 2 small cups per day or one large cup. Any higher dose could have adverse effects such as anxiety, irritability, insomnia, high blood pressure, fatigue and stomach pain. A high dosage of coffee tends to counteract most of its benefits.”

Drink coffee in the morning, but at what time exactly?

Due to its potential effects on the central nervous system, It’s also important to know when is the best time to drink it: «According to research, the cortisol (the stress hormone) tends to peak 30 to 45 minutes after waking up in the morning, and then slowly decreases throughout the rest of the day,” explains Patel. «Cortisol can naturally increase our alertness, so if we consume coffee when our cortisol levels peak, this could reduce the benefits of coffee (especially its energizing effect). For this reason it is better to consume it approximately two hours after waking up and at least 6 hours before going to bed so as not to disturb your sleep, even if you think you have a high tolerance to coffee.”

This article was originally published in British Vogue

