While there have been studies in the past linking coffee to pathologies like heart disease, these studies have been proven wrong as most of the subjects analyzed were also smokers. Instead, recently, coffee has been linked to a number of positive effects on healthsuch as a lower chance of type 2 diabetes, liver cancer, Parkinson’s disease and even heart disease.

Conversely, excessive coffee consumption, about eight cups a day, can generate anxiety and even increasing suicide rates. In addition to all this, it is important to consider that coffee consumption can include substances other than caffeine.

For example, some people like to add cream and sugar to their coffee. Other people prefer to get caffeine by drinking a Coca-Cola. In all these cases it is important to remember that adding a high amount of sugar can contribute to the onset of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

According to American Heart Association guidelines, women should limit their intake of added sugar to six teaspoons a day, while men should limit their intake of added sugar to nine teaspoons. A can of Coca-Cola equals ten teaspoons of sugar.