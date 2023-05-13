Drinking coffee with high blood sugar: here’s what can happen

Coffee is the inseparable and indispensable companion for a huge audience of consumers in Italy, as it corresponds to a drink that is not only such as it is perceived but turns out to be a habitual and cultural element, which inevitably ended up under the magnifying glass of a context increasingly attentive to the effects of food and drink on various diseases and pathologies, such as high blood sugar, which cannot properly be considered as such, although it is often related to other disorders, such as type 2 diabetes, the most common among adults.

Drinking coffee is therefore something particularly common, among those who consider it decidedly beneficial but there are also many detractors, in Italy and abroad even if our country is statistically a large coffee consumer.

What effect does coffee have on those with high blood sugar?

Coffee and high blood sugar: what are the effects?

Coffee – blood sugar appears to be a combination that has always caused discussion, to say the least, as various studies show a form of positive long-term effect on the body’s ability to keep blood glucose values ​​under control (obviously the coffee without sugar) but other studies show an opposite trend. Where is the truth?

In reality there is no single and definite answer: much depends on the individual’s metabolism type but also on habits: coffee is a stimulant in all respects but at the same time it usually creates a form of habit and dependence on the part of those who use it constantly.

“Physically” the content of a cup of coffee, without sugar, is not negative for high blood sugar, even if it is good not to exceed the quantity and those suffering from this tendency should avoid consuming too much and too tied to a specific moment of the day, i.e. never everything together or almost, but arrange it in various phases of the day, and in principle a good daily limit is 3 cups of espresso per day.

In fact, coffee speeds up the metabolism and this makes it advisable to consume coffee during digestion or at the end of a meal so as to maximize its positive effects and not affect the increase in blood glucose levels.

Indeed, some research has found that coffee taken shortly before the start of digestion can slow down the absorption of sugars due to food intake and this can help those who have to deal with high blood sugar.