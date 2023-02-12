Home Health Drinking expired beer: this is what happens to the body. “Attention”
Health

by admin
Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage in the world, which is made up of particulate ingredients such as water, hops, yeast and malt. Many wonder if this drink expires and if expired beer causes health problems. However, beer has an expiry date on each jar or bottle, but this is an indicative date for non-mandatory consumption, and since beer is made from ingredients that are difficult to perish, the expiry date has only a purely indicative value.

It should be remembered that there is a lot of difference between the mandatory expiry date and the more appropriate one, because the latter does not oblige you to consume the product by the date indicated, in fact if the beer is stored properly it can also be consumed long after the indicated expiry date. True lovers of this drink want to know everything about it and in this article we will try to answer all questions.

Beer is indeed a food but it is not easily perishable and therefore does not face particular problems with the passage of time. However, the bottles have a precise date printed in addition to the production date. The acronym TMC indicates the time limit within which the manufacturer recommends consuming the product. It is almost always confused with the expiry date but in reality it is easily distinguishable from this as it contains identified expressions. Therefore, beer consumed after the date shown does not cause any physical problems. However, consumption beyond that date implies the possibility of having a type of beer with different characteristics than those deriving from it.

It retains its maximum freshness in the first months in which it is bottled. Then a slow decline begins as the flavors begin to fade and the oxidation mechanism begins to show as well. Finally, its classic body, imposed by its protein structure, begins to attenuate and the drink is less thickened.

