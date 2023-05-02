Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences. An Israeli study supports it. Researchers at Israel’s Kaplan Medical Center have found that drinking too much green tea can cause significant liver damage

We are all looking for easy ways to improve our health and what could be easier than drinking a cup of tea? Especially one that has been sold to us for years as a miracle cure. Products made from plants and other active ingredients, such as green tea, are marketed as health products with abilities to help prevent cancer, prevent heart and metabolic disorders, anti-inflammatory properties and more. To date, in fact, green tea is the second most consumed drink in the world. Recently, the popularity of its use for weight loss is increasing and green tea products are gaining momentum both in Italy and abroad. But despite this, evidence has also accumulated about the potential harms of increasing green tea consumption. A new study conducted by Israel’s Clalit Health Service and Kaplan Medical Center and published in the international academic journal GastroHep has shown that these products could damage the liver, from causing inflammation of the liver up to liver failure. The study was led by Prof. Steven Melnick, specialist in gastroenterology and internal medicine at Kaplan. According to the study, there are over 100 documented cases of liver inflammation due to green tea consumption. This inflammation is a direct result of the botanical toxins in the tea plant and most likely the result of a metabolic reaction. In some cases, drinking more green tea outright has led to liver failure, especially in women. The study says it’s not clear exactly which components cause liver damage as there are a large number of compounds of different varieties. However, it is clear that for some people, combining green tea with other medicines and herbs can lead to serious liver disease. “It’s important to note that liver inflammation and liver failure from green tea consumption are rare,” Melnick said. “Moreover, it is also very difficult to diagnose because it is difficult to diagnose a direct connection between green tea consumption and liver failure. At the same time, however, evidence has been accumulating from cases around the world of people who have contracted hepatitis after drinking more green tea.” Melnick said he recently came across a case where a 23-year-old patient drank 2-3 cups of green tea every day and within a month got so bad that he needed a liver transplant. “This is just another example that people consuming these products should be aware of the possibility of complications and consult their GP if suspicious symptoms appear,” he said. Although we tend to think that anything natural is healthy and safe, notes Giovanni D’Agata, president of the Rights Office, this is not the first time it has been linked to some terrifying consequences. On Oct. 22, a national conference of gastrology experts held in the United States saw the presentation of data on five new cases of liver disease that occurred only after consuming turmeric supplements. In May 2021, the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases presented data on more than a dozen similar cases. And it’s not just turmeric that causes unexpected side effects. Other cases of liver damage caused by other dietary supplements have been presented. In one case, a 19-year-old developed yellow skin as a result of taking supplements with Ashwagandha. In another case, a 55-year-old woman suffered from itching, dark urine, and loss of appetite after drinking rhubarb, Chinese scutella, and gardenia jasmine tea.