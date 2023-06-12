Drinking in the tropics – you should pay attention to these 5 points

Only one person knows, and only that: your own body. And for drinking, evolution has equipped us with a wonderfully sensitive “biodetector”: thirst. If you are healthy, then listen and trust your thirst – and drink when you feel it. The following nutritionally focused questions and myths about drinking will quench your thirst for knowledge – and they apply to both leisure and work life, because natural, intuitive drinking is as individual as it is essential for optimal performance!

Forget all that “how to drink properly” nonsense. Because – as always, the ecotrophological universal credo applies here: you don’t know anything specific. Ergo: All tips are free of causal evidence, proof of their “effectiveness” does not exist.

At least two liters of pure water, no cold drinks, nothing refreshing with carbonic acid, of course no ice-cold Coke or the like, because: always nice without sugar, instead warm tea even at 38° C in the shade…

Is it really necessary to drink at least two liters of water a day?

No, there is no scientifically proven amount of water that you have to drink every day. You will also look in vain for a study on the two liters (plus x). Because, what is often forgotten: In addition to the individual lifestyle and thus consumption, we absorb the majority of the water with our food. Almost everything we eat is wet (meat, fish, cheese, sausage, butter), soaked in water (pasta, rice) to wet (vegetables, soups, fruit, mayo, salad dressings, etc).

At the Asian lunch, for example, the vegetables often swim in sauce, the doner kebab has lots of vegetables and plenty of garlic sauce. In addition, there is the favorite drink of the Germans: coffee! The “damp water” that glides down the throat is often enough to cover the additional water requirement – because coffee is no longer considered a water robber, but is counted “as a positive factor in the fluid balance”.

Almost every German drinks coffee – 80 percent daily and 3 out of 5 citizens several times a day. There is also tea. It doesn’t even have to be pure water, what else you drink: juices, milk, whey, drinking yoghurt, lemonades etc. also provide water.

Is it true that you should drink before you feel thirsty?

No, for healthy people, thirst is the only and best indicator that lets you feel when the body really needs liquid. Because that’s what thirst is for. Drink a glass of water when you’re really thirsty, it tastes delicious like never before. On the other hand, when your body is “really full” you can hardly swallow it without some reluctance. Too much water can also be problematic.

One limitation is people who do not develop a proper sense of thirst because their bodily functions are no longer working properly, such as the elderly, especially in geriatric settings. Kidney disease or severe diabetics should not just rely on their thirst. Nurses, relatives and therapists are in demand here.

So is there no general recommended amount that you should drink a day?

Exactly, the recommendation of a concrete amount to drink lacks a scientific basis on the one hand and on the other hand it depends very much on the individual lifestyle. Instead of imagining how much you drink, it is better to trust your natural feeling of thirst. However, if you don’t trust yourself and instead feel more fulfilled with a “fulfilled compulsory drinking quota” during the day, you are of course welcome to do so.

But what about the older people mentioned, who are less thirsty?

In the case of older people, two groups must be distinguished. The healthy, fit elderly / seniors who have no serious illnesses and tend to be healthy should focus on whether they generally feel good, have no difficulties, are physically and mentally healthy. If there are no problems, you don’t have to pay attention to milliliter quantities every day, which are and are also mandatory to drink.

However, if these older people have frequent problems such as headaches, dizziness, malaise, then it could be because they are actually suffering from moderate dehydration because they do not drink enough. In this case, it certainly can’t do any harm if you drink half a liter to a liter of water every day, in the truest sense “over thirst”. If the symptoms do not go away, then you should definitely see a doctor, because then the health problems have other reasons than “lack of water” and should be medically clarified.

The second group of older people are those who are really ill or have multiple morbidities, especially those who are being cared for or treated in hospital. Here, caregivers, carers, nurses, doctors and therapists have to decide individually based on the overall status and the medical record how much additional fluid these patients need to drink every day. This then goes into the field of preventive therapy.

What’s the deal with water detox?

Also good to know what Professor Wilfred Druml, Department of Nephrology, Medical University of Vienna, clarified: “The most commonly cited assumption is that increased fluid intake and the associated increased urine output leads to ‘flushing’ and improved ‘detoxification’ incorrect.”

The amount of urine is regulated hormonally, he says. More water in the body just means more elimination of water, not more toxins. Another basic assumption that increased fluid intake by increasing blood volume leads to an increase in renal blood flow (improved kidney function) is also incorrect. It has not been clearly clarified whether, as is often claimed, drinking more water leads to a reduction in energy intake in obese patients.

According to Druml, the sense of thirst effectively regulates the necessary liquid intake. There is no scientific justification that “overdrinking”, i.e. excessive fluid intake, improves a relevant physiological parameter in healthy people.

In short: If you are healthy, drink when you are thirsty! No healthy person in Germany has ever died of thirst who listened to their thirst. With this in mind: Always an ice-cold glass of refreshing liquid within drinking distance and beautiful hot midsummer days!