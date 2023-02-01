There is one more reason not to give up a good cup of milk and coffee in the morning, especially on cold winter mornings: according to a new study, in fact, drinking milk and coffee could have an anti-inflammatory effect on our body. This is suggested by the first results of a research conducted by the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. The researchers hope to be able to expand the research on humans as well, to confirm the results. According to experts, the secret of the alleged anti-inflammatory property lies in the polyphenols. This group of antioxidants is found in humans, plants, fruits and vegetables. Polyphenols are also known for their numerous benefits for humans, since they help reduce oxidative stress in the body that gives rise to inflammation. But still few studies have investigated what happens when polyphenols react with other molecules, such as proteins mixed in the foods we then consume. In this new study, researchers from the Department of Food Sciences, in collaboration with researchers from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at the University of Copenhagen, investigated how polyphenols behave when combined with amino acids, the building blocks of proteins . “In the study, we demonstrate that when a polyphenol reacts with an amino acid, its inhibitory effect on inflammation in immune cells is enhanced. Therefore, it is conceivable that this cocktail may also have a beneficial effect on inflammation in humans,” says the professor Marianne Nissen Lund of the Department of Food Sciences, who led the study just published on Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

To study the anti-inflammatory effect of combining polyphenols and proteins, the researchers applied artificial inflammation to immune cells, some cells received various doses of polyphenols that had reacted with an amino acid, while others received only polyphenols in the same doses. A control group received nothing. The researchers observed that immune cells treated with the combination of polyphenols and amino acids were twice as effective at fighting inflammation than cells to which polyphenols alone were added. Previous studies by the researchers had already shown that polyphenols bind to proteins in meat, milk and beer products. In another new study they tested whether the molecules also bind to each other in a coffee drink with milk. In fact, coffee beans are rich in polyphenols, while milk is rich in proteins. “Our study shows that the reaction between polyphenols and proteins also occurs in some of the coffee drinks with milk. In fact, the reaction occurs so rapidly that it has been difficult to avoid it in all the foods we have studied so far,” says Marianne Nissen Lund. Therefore, it is not difficult to imagine that the reaction and the potentially beneficial anti-inflammatory effect also occur when other foods consisting of proteins and fruits or vegetables are combined.

“I can imagine something similar happening, for example, in a meat dish with vegetables or in a smoothie, if you make sure you add protein such as milk or yoghurt”, says Marianne Nissen Lund. Both industry and the research community have taken note of the major benefits of polyphenols. Therefore, they are working on how to add the right amounts of polyphenols into foods to get the best quality. The new research results are also promising in this context: “Since humans do not absorb as many polyphenols, many researchers are studying how to encapsulate polyphenols in protein structures that improve their absorption in the body. This strategy has the added benefit of enhance the anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols”,