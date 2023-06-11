Drinking lemon water is good for you. This is what happens to blood sugar

Water is an essential nutrient because it provides mineral salts, regulates body temperature, promotes digestion, dilutes the substances we eat, removes metabolic waste. This is why it is very important to keep the amount of water in our body constant. Every day an adult person loses about 600-1000 ml between water vapor and water lost through the skin. Thirst regulates the amount of water to drink but often comes when the loss begins to cause the first negative effects.

Drinking water lowers blood sugar because it counteracts the problems that can arise when there are non-standard values ​​of this parameter. An analysis published in the European Journal of Nutrition in 2021 says that drinking lemon water lowers blood sugar because it helps to mitigate the average peak of blood glucose concentration by 30%. Lemon has a low glycemic index and is therefore suitable for diabetics. You can reduce the glycemic index of meals by adding 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Taken with water it helps diabetic people. Drinking hydrated water is good for people who need to keep their glucose under control. Water is always good. Experts say that you need to drink 8 glasses of water a day.

To prevent hyperglycemia, it is necessary to adopt some good habits. lead a healthy lifestyle and maintain an adequate diet. Water is very important and if taken together with lemon it plays an important role in the diabetic’s diet. Lemon has a hypotensive and antirheumatic action. It favors the assimilation of iron found in plants and also stimulates digestion. Contains citric acid which causes calcium to be absorbed in the duodenum. Many studies show that hydration also fights diabetes.

When should you eat lemon? There are several websites that recommend drinking lemon water in the morning as soon as you wake up. In reality, there is no scientific evidence for this practice that demonstrates its goodness. Lemon is a panacea when we have colds, coughs and sore throats. In this case, just drink an herbal tea that also has draining and flaming powers. It should be taken by sipping it before sleeping. The most beneficial part of lemon is the albedo which contains flavonoids.

A fresh drink with lemon can be drunk without problems as long as you don't overdo it and it doesn't become a daily habit. Lemon is a powerful antioxidant because it contains hesperidin and diosmin which are two substances that keep cholesterol under control and also counteract excess triglycerides. Lemon has pectin which is a soluble fiber that promotes digestion and intestinal motility. Drinking lemonade also increases our sense of satiety.