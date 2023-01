The human body needs at least two liters of water a day, as suggested by the world‘s leading experts, supported by scientific studies. 20% of our needs are ensured by the foods we eat, especially fruit and vegetables. The remaining 80% must necessarily be introduced by drinking water.

Water and health: five myths to dispel news/dieta_acqua_metabolismo-381760383/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_381761875&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”/>