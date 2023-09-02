Drinking your coffee like this can help prevent depression

Coffee drinkers are less likely to get depressed. However, dose and preparation matter. And heavy coffee consumption is not good for everyone.

Numerous studies have shown that caffeine has an antidepressant effect. In most cases, however, no distinction was made according to the type of preparation. A Chinese research group has now done so. She analyzed data from more than 145,000 adults from England, Scotland and Wales who were interviewed between 2006 and 2010 and again in 2016 for the UK Biobank, a large medical database in the United Kingdom.

Almost 20 percent stated that they did not drink any coffee, around 70 percent one to three cups and the remaining 10 percent more than three cups a day. Depression and anxiety were least common among those who drank two to three cups a day. This was especially true for ground and unsweetened black coffee and for coffee with milk – less so for instant or decaffeinated coffee or when sugar or artificial sweeteners were added.

The optimal amount of coffee could be even higher. This is indicated, for example, by information from around 14,000 adults in Spain. At the beginning of the study – on average they were in their mid-30s – they had not suffered from depression. Those who drank at least four cups of coffee a day were less likely to develop depression in the following ten years. In other studies, however, the effects were less pronounced. According to a meta-analysis from 2023 with data from several hundred thousand people, heavy coffee consumption reduced the subsequent risk of depression by around ten percent.

Coffee as a mood enhancer

Even if these findings come from longitudinal studies, the type of data collection does not actually allow any conclusions to be drawn about cause and effect. It is conceivable that other complaints associated with depression, such as chronic diseases of the intestines or stomach, limit consumption.

However, what suggests a causal relationship is the dose-response relationship that some studies have been able to prove: with every cup of coffee a day, the risk of depression also decreases; in the meta-analysis mentioned, for example, by four percent per quarter liter, in others even more. Of course only within certain limits: Caffeine poisoning can be fatal.

The antidepressant effect of coffee can also be explained biologically. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, promotes dopamine transmission and blocks adenosine receptors in the brain: it activates and elevates mood. Other, especially anti-inflammatory substances in coffee can also contribute to the antidepressant effect.

Caffeine as an alarmist

However, there is another, at first sight paradoxical, explanation for the reduced risk of anxiety in coffee drinkers: caffeine can trigger panic attacks. People who tend to do this are often aware of this and tend to drink less coffee. In their case, coffee consumption does not reduce anxiety, but rather anxiety reduces coffee consumption.

Experiments confirm the panic-inducing effect. Swedish researchers from the University of Uppsala compared the effect of caffeine with that of a placebo: around every second test person suffering from a panic disorder reacted to the caffeine with a panic attack, but not a single one to the placebo. On average, it took about five cups of coffee to induce panic. Among the healthy controls, just under two percent had an anxiety attack. Among other things, caffeine speeds up the heartbeat – a physical process that can contribute to panic attacks.

Nevertheless, coffee could prevent those fears that are not expressed in panic attacks, for example in the context of depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Chinese research group mentioned at the beginning recommends “moderate coffee consumption to prevent and overcome anxiety and depression”. However, the advice should be taken with caution: Self-medication with coffee can backfire.