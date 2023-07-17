Drinks 10 liters of water a day, thought he had diabetes but had a brain tumor

The story of Jonathan Plummer and how he managed to get rid of terrible brain cancer. “I had a constant thirst that I could not quench…”

for two years, Jonathan Plummer he experienced a constant thirst which led him to drink up to 10 liters of water per day. Doctors initially thought the 41-year-old Briton had diabetes, but appointments with his GP and a kidney specialist have always returned inconclusive data. Until he found out he had a brain tumor.

All this happened about 20 years ago, now the man, originally from Falmouth, Cornwall, reminded the British media: “I had a constant thirst that I could not quench. It was a terrible time that made me miss several days of work, plus I experienced extreme tiredness”

His pathology was revealed by an eye exam which revealed an abnormality and he was referred to Derriford Hospital for an MRI which revealed a large tumor mass. “I never imagined that the cause was a brain tumor, not to mention that it was noticed during an eye exam. I was devastated” revealed Jonathan, who works as a postman.

Since an operation was not possible, the man underwent 30 rounds of intense radiotherapy and steroid therapy before he was finally free from the cancer. He will continue to take drugs for the rest of his life, but he can say he is alive.

He is now taking part in an event to raise funds for brain tumor research. Mel Tiley, head of Brain Tumor Research West, said:

We are grateful to Jonathan for sharing his story and it’s wonderful to hear how he found positivity after that terrible diagnosis. His story reminds us that brain tumors are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. We are determined to change this, but it is only by working together that we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and ultimately find a cure.”