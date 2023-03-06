Tadorn the terror for theamoeba”eat brain”. An epidemiological investigation is underway to understand the specific circumstances of human infection.

Man dies after being infected with brain-eating amoeba

It takes place in Charlotte County on the southwest coast of the Florida: a man dies after being infected byamoeba “brain eater”that is to say “Naegleria fowleri”.

After the cases recorded last summer, the fear of the brain-eating amoeba is back. According to a statement released by the Department of Health, a man has contracted the “Naegleria fowleri” “probably as a result of rinsing practices of the nasal sinuses with tap water”. And the note also reads that “an epidemiological investigation is underway pto understand the specific circumstances of the infection”. The details of the victim are not known.

The infection would not appear to be contagious, but it is definitely fatal. According to data provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc), only five people survived from 1962 to 2021.

They have recently been registered in the USA the deaths of a teenager in Florida, a man in Iowa and a child in Nebraska. Department recommendation is always to boil tap water before using it, for example for nasal rinses, after it has cooled down.

Naegleria fowleri, what is it?

Naegleria fowleri it is a protist, in one of its phases outwardly related to an amoebaThat lives in fresh water at variable temperatures, encysting below 10 ºC and developing best in tepid waters up to 42 °C. It is a free-living organism that occasionally can parasitize vertebrates, mainly mammals, ed it is nicknamed the “brain-eating amoeba”.

In man an infection from N. fowleri may cause an extremely serious disease and in a very high lethal percentage: primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM or PAME), which affects the central nervous system. The disease has a rapid course, which if not diagnosed and treated quickly it leads to death within a week.