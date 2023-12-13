Driponin® from Pädia – now in a new pack size

For the oral treatment of scabies

Heppenheim, December 13, 2023 – On December 15, 2023, Pädia GmbH in Germany will introduce a fourth pack size with 6 tablets for the prescription drug Driponin 3 mg tablets with the active ingredient Ivermectin.

The administration of tablets for the clinical picture caused by scabies mites has advantages over external whole-body treatment with permethrin, benzyl benzoate or crotamiton. Driponin is dosed according to body weight (0.2 mg/kg body weight) and only needs to be given once per treatment. This improves patient adherence to therapy and reduces possible application errors.

Driponin is suitable for use in affected community facilities as well as for the always necessary treatment of all close contacts of the patients. Scabies is becoming more common and the season is expanding: the media reported on an increase in cases in Germany as early as July this year.

As of December 15, 2023, Driponin is available in four pack sizes:

4 tablets: PZN 14446053

6 tablets: PZN 18828981

8 tablets: PZN 14446076

20 tablets PZN 17416319

Pädia GmbH develops preparations for children and is a 100% subsidiary of InfectoPharm Arzneimittel and Consilium GmbH.

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel and Consilium GmbH

Dr. Dominik Vogt

Von Humboldt Street 1

64646 Heppenheim

06252 95-7000

rfw. communication

Ina Biehl-v.Richthofen

Poststrasse 9

64293 Darmstadt

06151 3990-0

