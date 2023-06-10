Driven by Dreams – and Nightmares? – Gesundheits-Check

The Süddeutsche Zeitung today included an advertisement from Porsche entitled “Driven by Dreams”. The occasion is the 75th anniversary of the company since the Porsche 356 was registered for operation on June 8, 1948.

75 years? 1948? Wasn’t there something before that too? The anniversary brochure states on page 6:

“To be precise, the history of Porsche begins with the founding of the design office on April 25, 1931. Ferdinand Porsche, Adolf Rosenberger and Anton Piëch are in the Stuttgart commercial register for the Dr. Ing. hc F. Porsche GmbH, construction and consulting for engines and vehicle construction. After the beginning of National Socialism, the trio broke up.”

Then it continues with 1948. The company no longer suppresses its history, it supported a review by the historian Wolfram Pyta late in 2014, but at least it did, and also set up a fund to compensate the forced laborers used at Porsche. However, she still doesn’t always find the right tone when dealing with her story. This is not only shown in the anniversary brochure.

On the company’s website, Pyta’s book is commented on with the words:

“The work makes it clear where the creative dynamics of the founding years under the National Socialists led (…).”

Whether the contemporary historical circumstances are well characterized with “creative dynamics”? Would the forced laborers at Porsche have put it that way? Here the marketing language of a sports car manufacturer veils the historical truth in mild retrospect.

A little later it says:

“The scientist Pyta describes Porsche as a family entrepreneur in its purest form, who used the political situation and the opportunities offered by the Nazi regime of injustice not out of ideological conviction, but out of pure economic interest, to defend itself as a developer and manufacturer against the superior power of established automotive Groups like Daimler or Auto Union to enforce.”

Driven by Dreams? When the “opportunities” offered by the “illegal Nazi regime” are used for economic reasons? Perhaps the company should think again about such text passages on their website. 90 years after Ferdinand Porsche’s antichambering by Hitler in 1933 would definitely be a suitable opportunity.

And what actually became of Adolf Rosenberger, the third in the trio that “broke up” after the beginning of National Socialism? Wikipedia says that Rosenberger was pushed out of the company as a Jew, and further:

“As a Jew, he was arrested on September 5, 1935 for alleged “racial defilement” and sent straight from the Pforzheim detention center on Rohrstrasse to the Kislau concentration camp on September 23.” Rosenberger was released again and was able to emigrate, he died in 1967. Came with Porsche it was settled after the war, Rosenberger received 50,000 marks and a car.

And also a look at the anniversary brochure: The paragraph quoted above for the year 1931 goes on like this:

“The Dr. Ing.hc F. Porsche AG and Adolf Rosenberger gGmbH have contractually agreed on a research project on the racing driver and businessman Adolf Rosenberger in 2022.”

Driven by Nightmares?

In fact, Porsche cars are powered by fossil fuels, perhaps by e-fuels in the future. As you can read on the last page of the anniversary brochure, Porsche has so far invested 100 million dollars in the development of e-fuels.