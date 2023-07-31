Driving Change Through Accurate and Timely Information: The Role of PROMs and PREMs in Value-Based Medicine

Title: Successful Implementation of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Enhances Patient Experience

Subtitle: Patient-centric approach facilitates the transition towards value-based medicine

In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, the ability to gather accurate and timely information is critical to drive change towards value-based medicine. To achieve this objective, the systematic measurement of Results in Health and Patient Experience (PROMs and PREMs) has emerged as an effective tool. These measurements allow for the assessment of patients’ perceptions of their health, wellness, experience, and other essential aspects of healthcare.

Multiple PROMs and PREMs questionnaires have been developed, both with a general approach and focused on specific diseases or health problems. These questionnaires are implemented in various organizations and nations, such as the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey in the United States and the PROM Program of the National Health Service in the United Kingdom for hip and knee prostheses.

Despite the significance of PROMs and PREMs in evaluating healthcare systems’ functioning and quality, their widespread implementation remains far from reality. One of the primary barriers currently faced in clinical practice is the need for further digital transformation in healthcare.

To address this need, the Quirónsalud Hospitals integrated personalized electronic clinical records (EHR) and a Patient Portal in 2014. These digital tools established a two-way communication channel between patients and hospitals, facilitating access and self-management of patients’ health processes.

In December 2019, the Clinical and Organizational Innovation Unit (UICO) of these hospitals promoted a digital framework for data collection and analysis within the EHR. This initiative allowed for scalability and adaptation for specific medical and surgical procedures. Known as E-Res Salud, this program evaluated Results in Health and Patient Experience (PROMs and PREMs) while addressing patients’ concerns and needs.

After three and a half years of implementation, the success of the E-Res Salud program is evident. More than 18,600 patients from the Quirónsalud Hospitals participated in the program, responding to questionnaires designed specifically for them. Over 80 percent of these patients registered in the program in 2022, reflecting a high level of user engagement and satisfaction.

The data collected through E-Res Salud serves as a valuable resource for clinical professionals and hospital managers. It helps them make informed decisions, define objectives, allocate resources, and prioritize improvements in different areas of healthcare. Simultaneously, the program empowers patients with up-to-date information, medical advice, and enhanced communication with their healthcare providers.

The success of E-Res Salud has been recognized in an article published by the renowned scientific journal NEJM Catalyst. The article, titled “The implementation of a global digital health framework to promote a network strategy through PROMs and PREMs,” confirms the positive impact of the program on patient engagement, satisfaction, and overall outcomes.

Looking ahead, the team behind E-Res Salud aims to expand the implementation of the program to new areas and include additional health outcome indicators. They are also exploring the incorporation of information regarding the cost of different therapeutic alternatives. Preliminary analysis indicates that the program has led to a reduction in hospital admissions and improved overall survival rates for some patient groups.

Furthermore, the success of E-Res Salud has paved the way for other innovative healthcare projects, such as DECIDE Salud (DECISION MAKING oriented towards improving health outcomes). The initiative has also enabled collaboration with other healthcare networks and participation in community pilot projects, resulting in improved access to medication for patients living with conditions like HIV.

As the healthcare industry continues to embrace digital transformation, the E-Res Salud program stands as a testament to the power of patient-centric approaches. By providing patients with a voice and promoting their active participation in their care processes, healthcare organizations can create a culture of continuous self-assessment, learning, and monitoring. The ultimate goal is to replace a model of healthcare focused solely on medical acts with a comprehensive approach that prioritizes results that truly matter to patients.

In conclusion, the successful implementation of digital transformation through the E-Res Salud program has enhanced patient experience, improved outcomes, and paved the way for a more patient-centric healthcare system. With the continued commitment to innovation and the integration of patient feedback, healthcare organizations can drive meaningful change and deliver the highest quality care to their patients.

