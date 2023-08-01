Drone attack in the night on Moscow, hit a skyscraper

“Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards Moscow. One hit the same skyscraper as last time,” the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no injuries were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry quoted by the Tass agency speaks of two drones shot down over Moscow.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 6. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergiy Lysak, reports it on Telegram. Lysak said that the number of dead has risen to 6, and that the number of injured has also increased, now reaching 75. Of the 22 hospitalized, two are serious.

Russian air strikes, meanwhile, destroyed some 180,000 tons of grain crops in nine days this month. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced it, as reported by the Guardian. After the non-renewal of the grain agreement, the Russians have repeatedly struck port infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly in Odessa.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

