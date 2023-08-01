Home » Drone attack in the night on Moscow, hit a skyscraper
Health

Drone attack in the night on Moscow, hit a skyscraper

by admin

“Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards Moscow. One hit the same skyscraper as last time,” the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no injuries were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry quoted by the Tass agency speaks of two drones shot down over Moscow.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 6. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergiy Lysak, reports it on Telegram. Lysak said that the number of dead has risen to 6, and that the number of injured has also increased, now reaching 75. Of the 22 hospitalized, two are serious.

Russian air strikes, meanwhile, destroyed some 180,000 tons of grain crops in nine days this month. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced it, as reported by the Guardian. After the non-renewal of the grain agreement, the Russians have repeatedly struck port infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly in Odessa.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  that's why scientists fear the transition to humans

You may also like

Children, heat and sweat: what is sudamine, how...

University of Burgos Head Continues Fight for Creation...

Small Bouts of Vigorous Activity Can Reduce Cancer...

In addition to the scams on diesel and...

Men’s Italy defeated 2-3 by Germany – Volleyball.it

The Health Benefits of Eating Melon Every Day:...

Ukraine, drone attack on Moscow in the night...

Try the nail trend!

The Power of Joy: Celebrating World Joy Day...

The Italian “miracle” is over: the economy at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy