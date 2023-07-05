Home » Drones on Moscow, Russia points the finger at the USA and NATO: guilty of the crimes
Drones on Moscow, Russia points the finger at the USA and NATO: guilty of the crimes

Drones on Moscow, Russia points the finger at the USA and NATO: guilty of the crimes

Ukraine’s drone strikes in the Moscow region would not be possible without the help of the United States and its NATO allies. The accusation was launched by the Russian Foreign Ministry, after an attempt by Ukraine to perpetrate a “terrorist attack” with five drones against the Moscow region and Novaya Moskva was thwarted this morning. “Such attacks would not have been possible without the help to the Kiev regime from the United States and their NATO allies”, the words from Moscow, according to which Western countries and the US “train drone operators and provide information of intelligence needed to commit such crimes, including that obtained with the help of civilian and military satellite imagery.”

The blitz of 5 drones was thwarted, but Vladimir Putin also raised the tone of the clash by speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan: «It is a hybrid war against us, but the Russian people are united more than ever. The Russians are united against the recent attempted rebellion by the Wagner group. For a long time, outside our borders, a project by external forces has been implemented to create a hostile state, an anti-Russia in the neighboring country of Ukraine».

