Drones “pierce” the sky over Moscow Putin: they want to terrorize us – breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV — The war in Ukraine is poised to further increase the level of violence, perhaps to expand, certainly shows no sign of stopping. The Ukrainian counter-offensive to reconquer the occupied territories, says President Zelensky, already has its starting date fixed. Moscow relentlessly targets cities far from the front. And someone, it seems obvious to think of the Ukrainians, is increasingly hitting Russian territory up to the capital.

The war goes beyond the borders of the invaded country, arriving in the capital of the invader. The statements are getting more and more harsh. Retaliation, revenge, annihilation of the enemy, victory are the only words in audible political discourse. A few days ago, the spokesman for the American Security Council said that the United States “does not encourage and do not want” that the weapons donated to Ukraine for self-defense “be used in Russian territory”

. However, yesterday in Estonia the thought of British Foreign Minister James Cleverly seemed very different: “Ukraine has the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia’s capacity”. Its Russian counterpart, Serghey Lavrov, immediately retorted: Â«Nato reassurances that the Kiev regime would not launch attacks deep into Russian territory, have turned out to be completely hypocritical.’ So? The word is only to arms.

Yesterday morning's drones reached buildings in Moscow's residential districts. At first there was talk of 32 aircraft, then the Russian Defense lowered the number to eight. Be that as it may, they came within two kilometers of the official residence of Vladimir Putin. Five were shot down and three sent off course until they crashed into buildings by electronic jamming systems (jammers). Little damage, some broken windows and two people injuredand, a sign that perhaps the drones were not carrying explosives, but the symbolic value is high and, for the Kremlin, so humiliating that Putin himself promised to "raise the defenses of Moscow". He took advantage of it Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner militia, in constant controversy with the official military leaders: «You are pigs, what do you do sitting in your offices? How do you allow drones to get to Moscow?'

Another outrage against Russian security came in the afternoon. The governor of Beograd, on the border with Ukraine, reported that â€œKiev’s armed forces bombed temporary shelters for refugees in Shebekino. Some people were killed and injured.’ Bombings on the Federation are now frequent by Zelensky’s armed forces.

Il Putin’s comment to the drone raid it was surreal. It is, declared the tsar, about â€œAttempts to provoke a symmetrical reaction from Russia. Worrying attempts to spread terror and the citizens of Ukraine should understand that.’ If it really were a â€œsymmetricâ€ reaction, the Ukrainians would be happy about it. Some broken glass is not comparable to the hammering suffered by Ukrainian cities far from the front. While light drones have arrived on Moscow, missiles, bombs and explosive drones of all kinds have been raining on Kiev for 15 months. Symmetrical or not, the Russian reaction can only worry.

At the diplomatic level, Moscow has issued arrest warrants for Valery Zaluzhnyi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Alexander Syrskyi, commander of the infantry. Small retaliation after the indictment of Russian leaders for war crimes. Militarily, this barrage of almost daily Russian airstrikes seeks to deplete Ukraine’s anti-aircraft munitions. Also on Monday night Kiev did not sleep due to the umpteenth multiple attack. One woman was killed and nine people injured.