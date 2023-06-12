Droopy eyelid, the ultimate solution: works better than any other hack

The latest beauty trend is a tool that corrects sagging eyelids: ClioMakeUp explains what it is.

Lo look is certainly one of the points to be valued at most when wearing makeup and actually a scholar make up it can enhance the beauty of the eyes making them appear larger, deeper and brighter. Sometimes, however, it happens that by nature or by age, the gaze is dull due to the so-called ‘droopy eyelid’ or ‘hooded eye’whatever you want.

Obviously, eye shadows, eye-liners and mascara are precious allies in these cases and by applying them in a certain way it is certainly possible to camouflage the imperfection. But today we want to talk to you about another remedy beyond makeup that really promises miracles or sagging eyelid stickers. These are very simple tools to use, safe on the skin and available in various shapes and colors for an extremely natural result.

Droopy eyelid, the solution you’ve always been looking for: just a sticker

As stated on the site ClioMakeUp, the trick of the eyelid support stickers allows you to do a temporary facelift whenever you need it. They must be applied on the folds of the mobile eyelids, which will immediately appear higher and the look will appear rejuvenated and well defined.

Logically, there are various sizes depending on the shape of your eyes and even on color there is a wide choice: Clio recommends the transparent ones because they are more easily camouflaged with makeup, but there are also flesh-colored ones. Before making them adhere to the skin, however, it is necessary to clean the face well with a suitable cleaner and gently dry with a cotton pad. When you go to detach the adhesive from its protective film, it is advisable to use tweezers so as not to risk compromising the effectiveness of the adhesive when handling it.

Let’s now move on to the application: in almost all the packages you will find a special tool that will help you position the best point to obtain the opening of the gaze. Once the eyelid protector stickers have been applied, you can proceed with your usual make-up, making sure that the eyeshadow does not end up under the tape.

The effect lasts all day and only fades when the sticker is removed. Each tape is disposable and to remove it, simply moisten it a little and gently peel it off the eyelid. Since this is a product intended for the eye area, it is recommended buy only stickers made with hypoallergenic materials.