Drosten: More and more cases of West Nile virus in Germany

The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten referred to the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany. “The number of mosquitoes carrying the virus seems to be increasing,” Drosten told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions). The mosquitoes are now found in Berlin and in large parts of eastern Germany. In the past few years, there have already been the first cases of illness in Berlin.

There is no reason to panic, said Drosten. However, he recommends looking at the facts. The West Nile virus can cause encephalitis. Studies showed that in newly infected areas, the rate of serious illnesses is one in 1,000 infected people, “but severe courses can lead to permanent disabilities,” warned Drosten.

Drosten made it clear that he also attributes the development to climate change. The West Nile virus was introduced via migratory birds from tropical latitudes. “We know that it is now overwintering here, probably because it is no longer cold enough,” said the head of the Institute for Virology at the Berlin Charité.

Where does West Nile Virus come from?

The pathogen was first detected in Uganda, in the West Nile region. The pathogen is now native to large parts of Africa, Asia and southern Europe. In the 1990s it even made the leap across the Atlantic and is now also widespread in the USA.

How is the pathogen transmitted?

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. They don’t have to be tropical animals like the Asian tiger mosquito. All native mosquitoes can also pass on West Nile viruses if they have previously bitten an infected animal. The West Nile virus was most likely brought to Germany by migratory birds that had become infected somewhere in the south.

Can I get infected from an infected person?

The virus primarily affects birds, but can also infect horses and humans. “For an infection, however, it always has to be via infected mosquitoes,” says Kristin Schalkowski from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute. An infection from person to person is excluded.

What is West Nile fever like?

West Nile virus does not necessarily lead to illness. 80 percent of those infected have no symptoms at all. 20 percent experience flu-like symptoms, sometimes with high fever and a slight rash. The symptoms subside after three to six days, in some cases West Nile fever lasts up to twelve days.

Who is West Nile fever dangerous for?

Severe courses of the disease are almost only known to occur in people with previous illnesses or a weakened immune system. Then there is not only a high fever, but often inflammation in the brain (encephalitis). The disease can be fatal.

How can I protect myself?

There is no vaccination yet. When traveling to affected areas – in Greece this is about the Peloponnese and the area east of Athens – only the usual protection against mosquitoes such as mosquito nets or repellent remains. Experts recommend mosquito repellent, which is also suitable for trips to the tropics.

Drosten promised that there might soon be a vaccine against the West Nile virus. “Research is ongoing.” Drosten pointed out that there is already a vaccine for a closely related disease: for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE).