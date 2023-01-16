TRENTO. “In fact, there are shortcomings, and even heavy ones, but we try to make up for as best we can”. Peter Morelliowner of the homonymous pharmacy in Baselga di Pinè and president of Fedefarma of Trentino thus comments on the shortage of drugs that pharmacies and consumers have to face. A shortage that is also reflected in hospitals and outpatient clinics, given that warehouses too and the internal pharmacy of the Health Authority obviously suffer from shortcomings.

Second Aifa (Italian drug agency) I’m good at this time 3,200 drugs “at risk” supplyingwith a shortage in particular of anti-inflammatories, antipyretics, some types of antibiotics, cortisone for aerosols, cough products, but also antihypertensive and antiepileptic drugs.

«To tell the truth – admits Morelli – in recent times we have become a bit used to this type of emergency: since the times of Covid, and then also last autumn with the flu and cough peaks, especially in children, we we have already found critical situations, but we managed to deal with the problem».

Morelli is clear about the reasons for these emergencies: «In addition to the temporary shortages, due precisely to the surge in clinical cases in certain periods of the year, we are dealing with a chain of causes, including international ones, which have led to the shortage of raw material. As for the diffusion of the phenomenon, the national situation obviously also has repercussions at the local level».

However, there are some differences: if the lack of medicines has led to real emergencies at a national level, in Trentino some elements that must be taken into account play in favor. In other words, the attention to the equivalents and the tradition of the so-called galenics, i.e. the drugs that are prepared on request by an authorized pharmacist in a special laboratory.

The equivalents. «For years – continues Morelli – together with the Healthcare Company we have carried out an information campaign to raise citizens’ awareness of the possibility of buying equivalent medicines, which have the same active ingredients but cost less. In situations where there is a shortage of certain commercial brands, being able to rely on generic medicines is an asset. As pharmacists we have managed to gain the trust of consumers, who accept our advice on equivalent medicines”.

Non-generic medicines are still in demand by those caring for the elderly, because they are used to certain shapes and colors of pills, and become confused if they are substituted.

And Galenica. «In the area there are many professionals and companies – resumes the president of Federfarma – capable of making galenic preparations for certain drugs. It is an important added value, and in Trentino there is a long and important galenic tradition, it is possible to make excellent preparations that have nothing to envy to industrial products».

Thrift. Trentino Alto Adige is the region in which the per capita consumption of medicines is the lowest in Italy: it is clear that at a time when there is a shortage, the shortage is felt less by those who make limited use of a good, compared to those used to consuming it in large quantities.

However, Morelli warns against hoarding anxiety: «We had really difficulty – he continues – when mothers showed up at pharmacies to buy ten bottles of cough syrup and stock up for fear of running out: it is clear that at that point then it is difficult to cope with all the requests ».