11. April 2018. The Federal Cabinet today approved the proposal by the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn that the CDU member of the Bundestag Dr. to appoint Ralf Brauksiepe as the federal government’s new patient representative. The CDU member of the Bundestag, Marlene Mortler, remains the federal government’s drug commissioner for another legislative period. The management of the Federal Ministry of Health is now complete.

As Federal Government Commissioner, Marlene Mortler will coordinate the Federal Government’s drug and addiction policy and represent it in public. dr Ralf Brauksiepe will work in an independent and advisory capacity for the interests of patients and will support the further development of patients’ rights.

Andreas Westerfellhaus was appointed by the Federal Cabinet on March 21 as the Federal Government’s authorized representative.