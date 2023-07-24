Drug killed 13-year-old: “Parents should tell children how Finja died”

FOCUS online: Mr. Armbrust, your clinic has become notorious: A 13-year-old recently died in your hospital who had been taking a special ecstasy pill: the “Blue Punisher”. Something like this should be anything but everyday for you as a pediatric intensive care physician. Does the event have an impact?

Sven Crossbow: In any case. And this applies to all teams involved in caring for the girls.

There were several?

Crossbow: Yes, in total, four girls who had used the drug were admitted to our hospital within a short time window. All of them children, because that’s what you’re like at 13 or 14, chest growth or beard growth or not. One of the girls was admitted just as I had determined Finja’s brain death. That was at ten in the evening. This is a challenge even for an experienced intensive care physician! Sure, we experience a lot here. accidents, disasters. But this was different. Finja’s death has a new dimension.

In what way?

Crossbow: This absolute nonsense – it still reverberates after three weeks. This is probably also the reason for the significantly increased need for speeches among the colleagues, which I continue to perceive with some distance. Unlike after the accidental death of a small patient, this time there is something in the air that is very preoccupying for all of us. The helpless shrug of the shoulders, with which one usually reacts as a doctor to so many events, does not work this time. Is this happening now? No, we must not think like that! The fact is: something is happening that has never existed before, and that challenges us as a society.

What exactly is new for you? This drug?

Crossbow: I don’t think you can pin down what’s happening right now to the active ingredient alone. We also see another, new level when consuming alcohol. I’ve been working as a pediatric intensive care physician for 25 years and during this time I’ve repeatedly seen young people being admitted with alcohol poisoning. Until a few years ago, however, it was 16 or 17-year-olds. How did they stabilize and observe over the night. Today we’re talking about 13-year-olds who need ventilation! This has happened to us twice in the last year. two girls In both cases, the respiratory center has stopped functioning because of the large amount of poison.

And now Blue Punisher. Can you describe what the drug does in the body?

Crossbow: First of all: The amount of poison here is enormous, it exceeds everything we have known so far. Compared to an ecstasy pill with maybe 30 to 40 milligrams of amphetamine, with “Blue Punisher” we’re talking about a multiple of the dose. Up to 300 mg are described.

What does the substance do?

Crossbow: Amphetamine interferes with brain metabolism. Let’s look at how the brain works. Put simply, how the brain cells talk to each other. The poison leads to an excitation of the cells. They pour out a messenger substance. Among other things, the happiness hormone serotonin, which makes you feel good. Many who have taken ecstasy talk about love, warmth and the desire to dance. I assume that consumption of “Blue Punisher” leads to a similar experience. But only briefly.

What happens in the next step?

Crossbow: The cell rotates at 10,000 revolutions, so to speak. The organism goes full throttle, the rev counter comes into the red zone. As with a car, if you go full throttle, you need more fuel. The cell needs sugar and oxygen. But at some point the organism will run out of reserves. The body then switches to an emergency generator, so to speak.

To save the overwhelmed cells?

Crossbow: Exactly and for a short time it works. But only a few minutes. The emergency power operation helps the cell and at the same time destroys it. Someone who has been in this state for a short time comes out of it relatively unscathed. He might be a bit sluggish, but that’ll be fine. At Finja, the emergency power program ran too long.

With what episode?

Crossbow: Brain poisoning occurs. Water flows into the cells, the cells burst. We had to watch how Finja’s brain swelled and despite all the therapeutic measures we had taken, we couldn’t prevent it. With a person in this state you know: He will no longer get well. If Finja had survived, she would be in heavy nursing care today.

How could you help the other three girls?

Crossbow: All the girls came to us unconscious. The most important thing is that the vital parameters are stabilized. How is the blood pressure, the circulation? Does the body continue to excrete on its own? That’s what we’re looking at. And of course breathing. It has to be stable. Despite all our efforts, we didn’t stand a chance with Finja.

Why were you able to save the other girls and not Finja?

Crossbow: Difficult to say, there are always several aspects that come together. The basic condition of a person but of course also the dose of the poison in the body. Maybe Finja was unlucky, maybe she caught a pill with an even higher dose than the other girls. In fact, there should still be large fluctuations in the already extreme amount of poison. We inform ourselves about this via a Swiss information page.

Why an information page from Switzerland?

Crossbow: The whole thing is run by the Zurich city administration. According to the motto: things are in circulation, people are interested in them, whether they like it or not – so they should at least be well informed. I’m also ambivalent about it, but this open approach is just a different approach. I know many see it differently, interpreting the offer as an invitation. But I also think that if people know, that’s half the battle. Among other things, there is this warning button. If you go there, you will immediately come to Blue Punisher including various key data on the pill such as appearance, length, width, weight and amount of active ingredient – too much here. So: hands off! In general, the site provides information about all kinds of pills: what shape, colour, imprint has how much active ingredient? The producers often have their recognition feature as an imprint, often luxury brands such as Maserati, Rolex or Apple.

Do you think Finja could have been put off by the information you mentioned?

Crossbow: This is of course speculation, but in principle I think it is important that children and young people, and above all their parents, are well informed. Of course, the most important thing is to make children strong from the start and teach them to say no. But puberty is a sensitive phase of life. The peer pressure from outside is strong, you don’t want to be the idiot who is the only one not doing something. A general shit from parents or teachers therefore makes little sense now, it rather causes defiance. On the other hand, continuous, clean, open communication about the dangers of drugs through all channels gives young people the feeling that I am being taken seriously.

What do you think needs to be communicated about Blue Punisher?

Crossbow: What is definitely wrong is what is happening right now. Look, it’s absurd. On a Monday three weeks ago we mourned a child who died from drugs. And a few days later, we’re celebrating a festival here in the region, and everyone knows that tons of drugs are being used. No, it’s not cool what’s going on there.

I told everyone who asked in no uncertain terms why Finja died, why her body didn’t stand a chance. Which ultimately led to why he failed. And we have decided to go public with the topic and to spread this knowledge through as many channels as possible. We need a U-turn in thinking about drug use. Anyone who looks honestly and sees where we have developed over the last 20, 25 years can – should know that.

Your criticism is aimed at politics?

Crossbow: In fact, I subliminally perceive this attitude among some of those responsible: “that’s part of it, that’s what we did too”. And this attitude is being taken more and more like a blinder as the basis for decisions. A government that legalizes the possession and consumption of cannabis is on the wrong track! We were just talking about increasing the dose of ecstasy. It’s similar with cannabis. In the 1970s, the THC content was three to five percent. It is now around 25 to 30 percent and is even being pushed up to 75 percent in some cases. In other words, what the kids are consuming today is around twenty times what people smoked in Goa back then.

Don’t you think politicians know that?

Crossbow: To be honest, no. My impression is rather: one draws conclusions from one’s own experiences today and does not have on the screen that the situation is now completely different. By the way, let’s not forget what research now knows about brain development. There is a reason that people used to be of age at 21 and not at 18. Brain development is not complete until the mid-20s. Cannabis serves receptors that block important developmental steps and subsequently lead to permanent changes in brain architecture.

What are you requesting?

Crossbow: In principle, I am against the legalization of cannabis. But if it absolutely has to be, then please at least add a supplementary sentence in the Youth Protection Act. Possession and consumption of cannabis are prohibited before the mid-20s. The brains of maturing people need to be protected. And the souls of these people too.

What do you mean by the latter?

Crossbow: Conversely, if cannabis can be consumed from the age of 18, this means for the younger ones: you are only not allowed to do it because you are not old enough. But it’s in the nature of things that young people want to cross borders. It starts with the film from 16, which you watch secretly at 14. And when things go wrong, you end up with that blue pill that Finja swallowed.

When adults are comparatively relaxed when it comes to drug use, this naturally has an effect on children and young people. It’s not the 13-year-old with alcohol poisoning that failed. We have to ask ourselves which departments should have acted differently before. And sometimes it is ultimately only the person at the cash register who, contrary to our good and simple youth protection law, did not let the girl show her her ID!

