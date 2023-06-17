Drug mix blocks resistant breast cancer in lab tests: hopes for cure

An international research team has demonstrated that the combination of two drugs, inhibitors of specific enzymes, is able to block the growth of resistant breast cancer in cultured cells and diseased mouse models.

Scientists have discovered that the combination of two drugs similar is more effective than single in combating the breast cancerthe most prevalent oncological disease in the world, with over 2 million new diagnoses every year. Although the hopes of recovery have increased significantly in recent years, there are still forms of the neoplasia resistant and difficult to treat, such as the triple negative breast cancermoreover the risk of recurrence continues to be significant, although some recent therapies they can reduce it. For this reason, researchers are constantly on the hunt for new drugs and combinations of existing ingredients to fight the disease more efficiently, while at the same time reducing the toxicity of the chemotherapy.

In a new study, the combination of CDK2 inhibitors with inhibitors CDK4 o CDK6drugs widely used in oncology, is effective instop the growth of breast tumors unresponsive to single drug. The study was conducted by an international research team led by scientists from the University of Colorado in Boulder, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Guangzhou Laboratory (China), from the Molecular Oncology Program – Spanish National Cancer Research Center in Madrid (Spain), the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and other institutes. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Sabrina L. Spencer, professor in the Department of Biochemistry and the BioFrontiers Institute of the US university, reached their conclusions after trying the drug combinations on tumor cell cultures and in mice affected by breast cancer.

Researchers have explained in a press release that enzymes called cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) are involved in the cycle of growth, division and replication of all cells. Each of the CDKs plays a specific role, with CDK4 and CDK6 involved in initiating these fundamental cycles. “When CDKs become overexpressed or dysregulated, they can drive tumor formation,” explain the study authors. For some years the main health authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved some specific drugs to inhibit the CDK4 and CDK6 enzymes, such as Palbociclibil Ribociclib and abemaciclib. These principles are effective for many breast cancer patients, but some do not respond to treatment. For this reason, Professor Spencer and colleagues have begun to study combinations with different inhibitors, each of them playing a specific role in the life cycle of cells, both healthy and diseased ones.

They focused on CDK2 inhibitors, which had previously shown mixed results in laboratory tests (they were initially effective, but within a couple of hours the cancer cells were able to circumvent their effects and replicate with more momentum). In the new study, scientists have found that combining CDK2 inhibitors with CDK4 and CDK6 can stop the growth of tumors on Petri dishes and in mouse models of breast cancer. According to the authors of the research, the use of CDK2 could be recommended for those patients who do not respond to drugs already approved and available for years. “Our research suggests that there may potentially be a more effective treatment by combining these new CDK2 inhibitors in clinical development with an existing drug,” explained Professor Spencer. To confirm this, it will be necessary to start in-depth clinical studies. The details of the research “Rapid adaptation to CDK2 inhibition exposes intrinsic cell-cycle plasticity” have been published in the authoritative scientific journal Cell.