Drug shortage is catastrophic – in the middle of scarlet fever penicillin is missing

“At the moment we need the antibiotics penicillin and amoxicillin massively, because scarlet fever is rolling through the country,” reports Kai-Peter Siemsen, President of the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists, in an interview with “Mopo”. “In the worst case, children have to be taken to the hospital because they can no longer be treated on an outpatient basis. That’s a catastrophe.”

Once again, this highlights the shortage of medicines in Germany. At the end of 2022, it mainly affected fever juices. The fact that they were often not available brought tears to the eyes of many parents – as did pharmacists, who could hardly help the desperate. According to Siemsen, about every second prescribed drug currently has a delivery problem. This goes from antibiotics to antihypertensives and psychotropic drugs to insulin and cancer drugs.

The number of scarce medicines is growing

Overall, the number of drugs in short supply has grown to around 500 (482 as of April 23, 2023). In autumn 2022 there were still around 300. This is evident from the List of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). It stocks medicines with supply bottlenecks based on the reports from the manufacturers and the data from the federal medicines and application database (AmAnDa).

However, the list is not exhaustive and only includes prescription drugs. “Medicines that ‘make it’ on the BfArM list, i.e. that are not available, are just the tip of the icebergor active ingredients for which the pharmacy, despite efforts, cannot offer any goods or alternatives,” explained Daniela Hänel, pharmacist and chairwoman of the independent pharmacists’ association, when asked by FOCUS online.

Antibiotics like penicillin are missing – in Germany, Europe, worldwide

Antibiotics such as penicillin are currently lacking in many places to effectively combat scarlet fever and streptococci A. According to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, there is currently a supply bottleneck for 14 products (as of April 21, 2023) in Germany. Restrictions are “both in almost all member states of the European Union and internationally“.

In outpatient care, the limited availability primarily affects children. The specialist societies report to the BfArM a “tense supply situation with the active ingredients

Amoxicillin,

amoxicillin/clavulanic acid and

Penicillin V“ (Phenoxymethylpenicillin).

The development of availability in Germany can be seen in the graphic below.