Drug shortage is catastrophic – in the middle of scarlet fever penicillin is missing

“At the moment we need the antibiotics penicillin and amoxicillin massively, because scarlet fever is rolling through the country,” reports Kai-Peter Siemsen, President of the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists, in an interview with “Mopo”. “In the worst case, children have to be taken to the hospital because they can no longer be treated on an outpatient basis. That’s a catastrophe.”
Once again, this highlights the shortage of medicines in Germany. At the end of 2022, it mainly affected fever juices. The fact that they were often not available brought tears to the eyes of many parents – as did pharmacists, who could hardly help the desperate. According to Siemsen, about every second prescribed drug currently has a delivery problem. This goes from antibiotics to antihypertensives and psychotropic drugs to insulin and cancer drugs.
The number of scarce medicines is growing
Overall, the number of drugs in short supply has grown to around 500 (482 as of April 23, 2023). In autumn 2022 there were still around 300. This is evident from the List of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). It stocks medicines with supply bottlenecks based on the reports from the manufacturers and the data from the federal medicines and application database (AmAnDa).
However, the list is not exhaustive and only includes prescription drugs. “Medicines that ‘make it’ on the BfArM list, i.e. that are not available, are just the tip of the icebergor active ingredients for which the pharmacy, despite efforts, cannot offer any goods or alternatives,” explained Daniela Hänel, pharmacist and chairwoman of the independent pharmacists’ association, when asked by FOCUS online.
Antibiotics like penicillin are missing – in Germany, Europe, worldwide
Antibiotics such as penicillin are currently lacking in many places to effectively combat scarlet fever and streptococci A. According to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, there is currently a supply bottleneck for 14 products (as of April 21, 2023) in Germany. Restrictions are “both in almost all member states of the European Union and internationally“.
In outpatient care, the limited availability primarily affects children. The specialist societies report to the BfArM a “tense supply situation with the active ingredients
- Amoxicillin,
- amoxicillin/clavulanic acid and
- Penicillin V“ (Phenoxymethylpenicillin).
The development of availability in Germany can be seen in the graphic below.
A shortage of medication is driving doctors and parents to despair
Especially in the case of scarlet fever, it is critical if the right antibiotic, usually penicillin, is not available in time. Delaying therapy can lead to consequential damage and complications. “You can imagine the desperation of the parents and the children and also imagine our desperation that it is not possible to get these normal standard medicines in a country like Germany, where you would not have expected it” says pediatrician Pedro Andreo Garcia im Interview with “RTL”.
Siemsen reports something similar: “Some parents cry when they are in the pharmacy with their children who have a severe fever, and we cannot help them. It’s unbearable for the child, it’s torture for the parents – and also for us to watch it.” Some colleagues also felt the frustration and were rudely snapped at.
Scarlet wave in Germany and Europe
By mid-March 2023, there were twice as many scarlet fever cases in Germany as in the whole of last year. Pediatrician Pedro Andreo Garcia also complained at this time that the scarlet fever was incredibly violent. “I’ve actually never experienced the way it is at the moment.”
The BfArM also reports that “the observed wave of infections has significantly higher numbers of cases than in comparable previous periods”.
What is scarlet fever?
Scarlet fever is caused by certain bacteria – so-called streptococci – and can be transmitted through direct and indirect contact with droplets containing the pathogen. Children between the ages of one and twelve are particularly affected by the disease.
How do scarlet fever symptoms show up over time?
Ulrich Fegeler, paediatrician and member of the expert panel of the Professional Association of Paediatricians (BVKJ) explains how to recognize the disease:
A typical sign of scarlet fever is a white tongue at the beginning – too strawberry tongue called. Later, the tongue sheds the plaque and has swollen and raised papillae. Then she becomes as raspberry tongue designated.
According to Fegeler, the following symptoms are also signs of the disease:
Shortly after the child is infected, it gets Chills, fever and tonsillitis with a deep red throat.
Hours to days after infection follows fine-spotted rash on trunk and neck – especially on the stomach and in the groin region. Such a However, infection can also occur without the rashthen one does not speak of scarlet fever, but of a streptococcal infection.
How is scarlet fever treated?
Normally, the bacterial disease can be treated well. However, if scarlet fever is not treated with antibiotics, it can lead to serious subsequent diseases of the heart, kidneys, joints or the brain.
Therefore, Fegeler also advises: “In the case of any form of rash, especially in connection with fever, crimson soft palate, throat or swollen tonsils, parents should consult the pediatrician.”
What alternatives are there to penicillin?
There are alternatives that pediatricians can use to treat the infection. On the List of recommendations can be found, for example, for penicillin V:
- Alternative: Amoxicillin
- Alternative: Clindamycin
- Alternative: Cefadroxil oder Cefaclor
Anke Rüdinger, CEO of the Berlin Pharmacists’ Association, explains to the German Press Agency: There have been no supply bottlenecks so far. “In the vast majority of cases, we still find solutions for the patients.” The pharmacists would have to “conjure up”.
What helps besides antibiotic therapy?
Soft and liquid food, cool drinks and ice can also have a pain-relieving effect. If the rash is itchy, you can trim your child’s nails to keep them from scratching the rash.
Important: Without treatment with antibiotics, children can remain contagious for up to three weeks. If antibiotics are taken, the child is no longer contagious 24 hours after the start of antibiotic therapy.