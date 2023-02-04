Printable version

Press release no. 3

Release date 11 January 2023

Drug shortage, table at the Ministry of Health

A permanent working table on the supply of medicines to define the real extent of the phenomenon and indicate proposed solutions.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, opening the convened meeting to the Ministry, together with Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Health, Aifa and the pharmaceutical production and distribution chain.

The Minister brought to the attention of the meeting the identification of medicines that show a real shortage, short and medium-term response interventions to promptly meet the needs of citizens and the definition of communication and awareness-raising activities in order to avoid alarmism and consequent unjustified rush to purchase.

The table, established by ministerial decree, will also be extended to include Nas and general practitioners.