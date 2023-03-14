APOTHEKE ADHOC

Berlin (ots)

“The situation has, thank God, eased considerably.” With this statement, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wanted to reassure patients. However, a current survey in pharmacies shows that the minister misjudges the situation. In the Web TV format APOTHEKE LIVE (today 8 p.m.) Experts illuminate the situation.

The waning wave of colds has not improved the delivery bottlenecks in pharmacies. As a current survey by aposcope shows, 97 percent of those surveyed see the supply situation with antibiotics as being impaired. In December it was 95 percent. The ability to deliver is therefore still poor (86 percent) and the stocks in the pharmacies are exhausted (80 percent). The supply situation is also still dramatic for fever syrup and suppositories as well as cough medicine.

Lauterbach had recently spoken of an easing of the supply situation. This is also due to the fact that the health insurance companies are likely to pay more for children’s medicines such as paracetamol and antibiotics, so that more suppliers who previously sold abroad are now also delivering to Germany. It was not considered that with the expiry of the Sars-Cov-2 drug supply regulation on April 7th, both the fixed amounts and the “normal” dispensing regulations will come into force again.

That is why 72 percent of the pharmacists and PTAs surveyed expect chaotic conditions in the pharmacies after Easter. One in four respondents already uses additional wholesalers or suppliers, and 20 percent use the option of individual imports. A quarter use the drug exchange with colleagues or use recipes, about one in ten stated that they also produce defective products. However, 80 percent do not think “that you can cushion bottlenecks well with recipes”.

Today, March 13th at 8 p.m., APOTHEKE LIVE ( free registration here) dedicated to the explosive topic in detail. “With opinionated actors such as Daniela Hänel, 1st Chairwoman of the Freie Apothekerschaft, Wolfgang Späth, CEO of Hexal AG and other connected guests, we have put together an expert discussion group that presents the current situation in a realistic light and answers open questions and solutions,” says Thomas Bellartz, publisher of APOTHEKE ADHOC.

The special format “PHARMACY LIVE: Is Lauterbach still in control” will be broadcast here on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m.: Participation is free of charge and includes the opportunity to ask the participants live questions and thus contribute to the discussion.

APOTHEKE ADHOC is the independent industry service for the pharmacy and pharmaceutical market. The free newsletter can be found at www.apotheke-adhoc.de/newsletter be subscribed to.

Original content from: APOTHEKE ADHOC, transmitted by news aktuell