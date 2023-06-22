Drug supply bottlenecks: New law does not take advantage of opportunities. Unavailability will be one of the most pressing problems in the next few years!

Berlin – At the end of the deliberations of the Federal Health Committee on the ALBVVG, the General Manager of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry eV (BPI) Dr. Kai Joachimsen: “We overdid it with economization. The health insurance companies have overturned the price spiral and made sure that only the cheapest manufacturers were taken into account.” This important finding of Karl Lauterbach preceded the legislative process for the ALBVVG. “We need a healthy pricing policy for all primary care medicines. But today the Bundestag will pass a law against delivery bottlenecks, which is actually a little law against individual delivery bottlenecks and imposes further bureaucratic and financial burdens on manufacturers, such as storage and reporting obligations with sanctions, which will not prevent a single supply bottleneck!

“Because if the drugs, active ingredients and intermediate products in question – often from the Far East as the only producer – are not available, you can’t store anything. And if goods are available, they have to reach patients in acute bottleneck situations immediately. In addition, short shelf lives prevent storage. Also, multiple production is often not easily possible. New production plants cannot be set up ad hoc and existing ones cannot always be converted. All of this has been known in the professional world for a long time, but stockpiling sounds politically good at first.”

“Extended reporting requirements falsely suggest that delivery bottlenecks would have to be resolved administratively. But a stricter early warning system is usually not feasible and does not solve a single bottleneck. In addition, there are already extensive, sometimes excessive reporting requirements. The BfArM Advisory Board is already dealing with supply bottleneck management in the presence of representatives of the pharmaceutical industry. Rather, we need framework conditions that reduce cost pressure on pharmaceutical companies and thus promote more supplier diversity in Europe in the long term. It is not improbable that even fewer suppliers will be willing to participate in tenders for primary care medicines in the future due to excessive obligations. Because even more obligations mean more bureaucracy and costs with already scarce resources.”

“We have therefore repeatedly called for the immense price pressure on all primary care medicines to be reduced, especially those that are critical to supply. We have made concrete suggestions as to how discount agreements can be redesigned across the board in order to strengthen the pharmaceutical location, create a variety of suppliers and keep production in Europe. A little bit of that is now reflected in the law, but a little bit is far from enough. With almost all indications, for example with oncologicals, everything stays as it is, there is no mandatory multiple allocation. All of these are not sustainable solutions, neither for the patients nor for strengthening the supply of medicines in our country. We overdid it with economization. But then reacted far too late and far too hesitantly! The Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) is a long way from exhausting the opportunities it could have used for better supply. Further measures will soon be necessary that should have been taken now.”

Note: The use of the photo is free of charge if the source is Shutterstock/Halawi and in connection with the press release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

