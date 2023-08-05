drugs and associated risks. « Medicine in the Library

Cancer chemotherapy: drugs and associated risks.

With new understanding of the molecular mechanisms of cancer progression, our understanding of the disease is snowballing, leading to the evolution of many new therapeutic regimens and their subsequent trials. Targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy, and personalized medicines are now in widespread use, which was not common a few years ago.

Chemotherapy remains a widely chosen therapeutic option despite its known side effects on the patient’s physical and psychological health. The work published in “Genes & Diseases” succinctly reviews existing and contemporary advances in chemotherapy and evaluates the status of the drugs/pharmaceuticals used; also comprehensively discusses the emerging role of specific/targeted therapeutic strategies currently employed to achieve improved clinical success/survival rate in cancer patients.

Download and read the full text of the article:

Cancer chemotherapy and beyond: Current status, drug candidates, associated risks and progress in targeted therapeutics

Uttpal Anand, Abhijit Dey,… et al.

Genes & Diseases Volume 10, Issue 4, July 2023, Pages 1367-1401

