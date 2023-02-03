In Italy, between 2018 and 2021, the Service for the adjustment between physical identity and psychic identity (SAIPIF) in Rome recorded a 315% increase in accesses among adolescents. “But if we talk about adolescents who take puberty blockers to reduce incongruity or gender dysphoria – that is, the discomfort of not recognizing themselves in the sex assigned at birth – there are about ten cases in Italy”, he tells us Marcascian purplehistorical voice of the transgender movement and honorary president of MIT (Trans Identity Movement).
