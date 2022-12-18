news-txt”>

In his gym he had everything: from drugs (cocaine and hashish) to illegal and irregular doping drugs and above all considered dangerous. The Carabinieri of Comacchio (Ferrara) arrived at him during a check together with his colleagues from Nas who arrested him: thus the manager of the controlled gym in the Comacchiese area is now detained awaiting the validation hearing, for the crimes of detention for the purposes of drug dealing and receiving stolen goods as he hid – in a compartment in a false ceiling of the sports facility – over 100 grams of cocaine, a pound of hashish and numerous drugs (without medical prescriptions) and performance-enhancing substances.

Another person was also in trouble with the owner, given that in the same operation the carabinieri also reported a physiotherapist, resident in the Comacchio area, for possession of drugs and receiving stolen goods: he had over 300 grams of marijuana in his possession, and several packs of prohibited drugs particularly dangerous to health and used to impair the performance of bodybuilders and other prisoners without a prescription.

The operation is part of the checks carried out by the carabinieri of Comacchio and the colleagues of the Nas of Bologna which took the form of searches in gyms and physiotherapy studios to repress the dealing of drugs and performance-enhancing substances: in the Comacchio area, one gym and two physiotherapy studies.

