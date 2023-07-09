Drugs and sun exposure: when it’s better to avoid going to the beach

What are the drugs that can trigger reactions to UV rays: exposure to the sun is not recommended while taking them.

Summer is synonymous with tanning: raise your hand if you don’t like to lie down for a few hours in the sun to treat yourself to an enviable tan! We know, however, that exposure to UV rays it must never be excessive or reckless if you don’t want to incur a whole series of damage to the skin and beyond. It should also be borne in mind that if you are carrying out a cure with certain drugsyou should avoid exposure to the sun.

Some medicines, in fact, can give rise to photosensitivity phenomena triggering reactions such as redness, burning, itching, eczema, hives, etc. It is therefore advisable to know precisely what these drugs are and what they can lead to if you are exposed to the sun while you are taking them.

Sun exposure: be very careful if you take these drugs

First of all, the reactions deriving from the combination of sun rays and some medicines are divided into:

phototoxic reactions: they occur when the drug in contact with UV rays produces toxic molecules for the exposed tissues. The symptoms will be reddened skin, itching and burning and are localized on the tissues exposed to the sunphotoallergic reactions: in this case, the sun will alter the composition of the medicine and there will be an allergic reaction (eczema, blisters, etc.) even one or two days after exposure. Drugs and sun exposure: which ones are risky on the beach ( TantaSalute.it)

Now let’s move on to the list of risky medicines under the sun:

cortisone: dexamethasone and beclomethasoneantihistaminesantibiotics: quinolones, tetracyclines, sulfonamidesantifungals: ketoconazole and voriconazolepainkillers and anti-inflammatories: naproxen, ibuprofen and ketoprofen.

They deserve a separate discussion cortisone and tachypirine, which are not expressly prohibited in the sun, but do require some extra attention. For example, cortisone can cause reddening of the skin and therefore it is advisable to expose yourself to the sun 3 days after the end of the treatment. Tachipirina is photosensitive only if it is the one that dissolves in the mouth and can trigger different reactions depending on the subjects.

Trying to prevent such phenomena as much as possible is very important, but what to do if there is a drug reaction underway? First, immediately get into the shade; wet the reddened parts of the body with fresh water; if you have a fever, contact your doctor; if there is hives or if you notice that the lips and eyes are swollen go to the hospital immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

