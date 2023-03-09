news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 09 – Making innovative medicines available to citizens faster, with health benefits, and economic savings for the health system, which will no longer have to import these medicines from abroad, from the USA in particular. This is the objective of the project focused on clinical trials of medicines, for which the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority (Asufc) has been authorized for phase “1”, which is starting. The company’s new goal was illustrated by the project manager, the director of the Regional Coordination Center for Rare Diseases, Maurizio Scarpa, with the professionals who made it possible after two years’ work. The general manager of Asufc, Denis Caporale, and the deputy governor of the Fvg with responsibility for health, Riccardo Riccardi, were present. “This milestone – said Riccardi – is the future for the transversal, multidisciplinary and horizontal approach, and for its great value in the clinical field. It is a great step forward for research, and therefore for patient care – thanks to a significant reduction in the time to market for new innovative drugs”. The recognition of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), which approved the Asufc as a center for testing innovative drugs, “highlights how professionals with proven experience and high skills are active in this hospital – he continued -“. The deputy governor then recalled that the Fvg region has a numerically higher body of researchers than the other regions of Italy: 5.5 per 1,000 inhabitants (the national average is 4). “Important numbers – he added – that the Region intends to increase”.



The coordinator of the project for the Asufc, Scarpa, highlighted that for the phase “1” experimentation for innovative drugs “in Italy there are a hundred authorized centres, but not in a multidisciplinary form: Asufc is therefore a model and a unicum in country level”. And he announced that the project will be developed “online” at a regional level, involving first of all the Cro of Aviano and the Burlo Garofolo of Trieste. (HANDLE).

