A series of contributing causes, including the lack of molecules and packaging, has created problems in the supply of various medicines on the national territory: the situation is under control in Cremona, assures the president of FederFarma Province of Cremona Rosanna Galli, who however points out how difficulties are recognized in obtaining anti-inflammatory drugs.

All of this is happening precisely in the winter period when there is a marked increase in flu cases, especially this year considering that there is a tendency to wear a mask less as protection from Covid-19. The pharmacists of the Cremona area are collaborating to ensure that in each establishment antipyretics and anti-inflammatories are always available for patients.

Federica Priori’s service





