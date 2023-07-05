Drugs for nervousness and restlessness in the test

Racing heart, never-ending merry-go-round of thoughts, problems falling asleep – these are typical signs when nervousness and restlessness dominate everyday life. Anyone who experiences constant stress and is no longer able to restore inner balance will develop symptoms. Those affected experience inner restlessness, feel rushed and irritated, their thoughts are pervaded by fears.

What can bring peace? Valerian drops, hop tea, lavender oil? In our review of 25 over-the-counter tranquilizers, stress sufferers learn what is worth spending money on and which ones lack evidence of benefit.

Stiftung Warentest evaluated 25 over-the-counter products – including tablets, capsules, tinctures and teas from Abtei, Bad Heilbrunner, Klosterfrau and Lasea. They cost around 3 to 24 euros per pack. Our drug experts only came to a positive conclusion for a few of the sedatives evaluated.

You will learn which medications can help with which symptoms and why others are less suitable. In addition, we describe for each active ingredient which side effects you should seek medical advice on immediately and which interactions there may be with other medications.

We explain why it is not only the ingredients of valerian, lemon balm and co that are important, but also the form of administration (e.g. tablet, tincture or tea) – and why the combination of different plants is not always useful.

Sedatives: over-the-counter drugs under test

In this test, Stiftung Warentest tested 25 commonly purchased, over-the-counter stress relievers, including heavily advertised preparations such as Lioran or Lasea.

The following active ingredients or combinations of active ingredients are contained in the assessed sedatives:

Valerian Valerian + Hops Valerian + Hops + Lemon Balm Valerian + Hops + Passion Flower Valerian + Lemon Balm Valerian + Lemon Balm + Passion Flower Hops + Lavender + Lemon Balm St. John’s Wort Lavender Lemon Balm Passion Flower

Important to know: Even if two preparations contain components of the same plant, they do not always have the same effect. Depending on the method used to prepare a product, the ingredients can differ – and thus our ratings as well.

Herbal tranquilizers should also be taken with caution

Four of the tested preparations contain alcohol. This should be taken into account in particular by people with liver disease, people with seizure disorders and pregnant women. None of the tested drugs are suitable for children. Some agents can also cause allergic reactions.

How we test drugs for anxiety

Stiftung Warentest evaluates medicines on the basis of published scientific literature. Due to the special situation with medicinal products, we are not allowed to carry out our own studies, but evaluate the current research situation. It is crucial whether the benefit of the drug – compared to a standard drug or a dummy drug – has been proven. It also includes the risks of the drug and whether there is long-term data on tolerability and effectiveness.

Diagnosis: when is professional help needed?

Persistent nervousness and restlessness can be an expression of serious psychological problems. In the case of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders or anxiety disorders, those affected should always seek professional help. Then a medically or psychologically accompanied treatment is indicated.

Even if your symptoms remain unchanged two weeks after starting your self-treatment, for example with herbal sedatives, you should seek medical advice. Or if special complaints such as headaches or back pain, stomach problems or indigestion have arisen.

The impact of the stress varies greatly from person to person. Sometimes those affected find stressful situations psychologically unpleasant, but there are no detectable physical changes. A doctor can also find out whether there are other diseases behind the symptoms, such as an overactive thyroid gland.

