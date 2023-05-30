Drugs for prostate enlargement in the test: 56 of 83 drugs suitable for men

Many men experience frequent urination and dribbling as they age. In most cases this is harmless, but not always. Sometime after the 40th birthday it starts: Those affected notice that the prostate enlarges and urination takes more time. Around half are affected by the age of 60, and more than 80 out of 100 among those over 80. It is therefore hardly surprising that commercials for prostate drugs are shown on television during prime time. But many do not keep what the providers promise – that is the result of our test of drugs that are supposed to help with enlarged prostates.

If you read our test report, you may save yourself spending a lot of money on useless remedies – and find out what really helps with serious complaints.

Why the test of prostate drugs is worthwhile for you Test­ergeb­nisse The test provides quality assessments for 83 drugs used in benign prostate enlargement (BPH). These include remedies for minor ailments that you can buy at the pharmacy without a prescription, as well as prescription drugs. 56 remedies are suitable for reducing symptoms of a benign enlarged prostate. The best prostate drug for you Not all drugs tested are equally effective. In our test you will find out why some drugs are not very suitable and which drugs have a proven benefit. background and tips We explain what else you can do to alleviate the symptoms of an enlarged prostate – and how, for example, the amount you drink or alcohol affects your symptoms. counselor You will find out which side effects you should seek medical advice immediately. We also provide useful information on taking medication, explain important interactions with other medication and tell you when you should not take the medication. See also Salt lamp: properties and benefits

Drugs for prostate enlargement in the test

Test results for 0 drugs for prostate enlargement

Enlarged prostate: The most common remedies in the test The German pharmaceutical market is confusing. We have selected and evaluated the most commonly prescribed prescription drugs used to treat benign prostate enlargement. We also reviewed the scientific publications for 11 popular over-the-counter herbal prostate remedies. These include heavily advertised preparations such as Prostagutt and Granufink. Tipp: Even before unlocking, you can see which drugs we have tested, as well as the active ingredients and prices of the preparations.

Prostate medication: what you should know Fitness. Most of the drugs tested are suitable for treating benign prostate enlargement and are well tolerated. But 23 out of 83 we cannot recommend or can only recommend to a limited extent. They improve the symptoms only insufficiently, have stronger side effects than other effective agents or their therapeutic effectiveness has not been sufficiently proven.

Most of the drugs tested are suitable for treating benign prostate enlargement and are well tolerated. But 23 out of 83 we cannot recommend or can only recommend to a limited extent. They improve the symptoms only insufficiently, have stronger side effects than other effective agents or their therapeutic effectiveness has not been sufficiently proven. revenue. Prostate drugs usually have to be taken for life. Most prescription drugs take about a week to start working.

Prostate drugs usually have to be taken for life. Most prescription drugs take about a week to start working. Neben­wirkungen. The drugs tested often lower blood pressure. This can cause side effects and limit the ability to drive. Special care should also be taken if the liver is not functioning properly. A suitable medication must then be selected with particular care.

The drugs tested often lower blood pressure. This can cause side effects and limit the ability to drive. Special care should also be taken if the liver is not functioning properly. A suitable medication must then be selected with particular care. Lebens­wandel. In the case of mild impairments, a benign prostate enlargement does not need to be treated with medication. Lifestyle changes can reduce urinary symptoms.

Diagnosis: seek medical advice first Any problems with urination should be checked out by a doctor. Before any type of treatment – even with herbal remedies you buy yourself – a doctor must be convinced that the symptoms are based on an enlarged prostate and that this change is benign. See also The Rai troupe arrives at the gym in Alba for the "Le Nuvole" group - Targatocn.it Danger: Some medications for other diseases can also cause symptoms that are similar to those of an enlarged prostate or make existing symptoms worse. These include tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline (for depression, neuropathy), antihistamines such as clemastine (for allergies), certain anticonvulsants such as butylscopolamine and anticholinergic antiparkinson drugs such as biperiden.

Therapy: Not all prostate medications work the same Of the 83 prostate drugs tested, 63 can affect driving ability, and all 72 prescription drugs sometimes cause severe allergies. Some active ingredients lower blood pressure, which is why the medicines should be taken lying down, at least at the beginning of treatment. There are also differences between preparations with the same active ingredient: capsules contain gelatine, for example, and are rejected by some patients. Tablets with the same active ingredient offer an alternative. Anyone who is taking other medications should check the combination carefully: Some of the prostate medications are not compatible with, among other things, antihypertensives, sexual enhancers, Parkinson’s or epilepsy medications.

Drugs for prostate enlargement – our test Stiftung Warentest evaluates medicinal products on the basis of published scientific literature. It is crucial whether the benefit of the drug – compared to a standard drug or a dummy drug – has been proven. It also includes the risks of the drug and whether there is long-term data on tolerability and effectiveness. Due to the special situation with medicinal products, we are not allowed to carry out our own studies, but evaluate the current research situation.

Drugs for prostate enlargement in the test

Test results for 0 drugs for prostate enlargement See also Do you want to keep your blood sugar at bay? Have a barley coffee

Which active ingredients has the Stiftung Warentest evaluated? We have reviewed and rated drugs containing the following active ingredients: · Alfuzosin · Brenn­nesselwurzel · Brenn­nesselwurzel + Säge­palmen­frucht · Doxazosin · Dutasters · Dutasters + Tamsulosin · Finasteride · Kürbis­samen · Phytosterols · Säge­palmen­frucht Silodosin · Tamsulosin · Terazosin