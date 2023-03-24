Earlier this week, a father from Berlin-Neukölln was with his sons in a playground near the U8 Leinestraße stop when one of the children discovered something strange in the sand: “My five-year-old son found two small balls that looked like chickpeas. He showed them to his big brother, who then brought me in,” says Paul O. on the phone.

The family then continued digging in the sand at the site and found a total of 16 of these beads. “It was immediately clear to me what it had to be,” says the father about the small, plastic-welded balls. “I’ve never had anything like this in my hands before, but I knew straight away that it had to be drugs.” Drug use in the area has increased enormously in recent months, says the father. “So it made sense that it could only be something like that.”

Children might mistake the balls for marbles or candy

At first glance, the balls hidden in the sand on the playground look like candies or marbles. An unsuspecting child could play with them or even put them in their mouths, putting their lives in danger. The father quickly realized that he had to do something. He filmed and photographed the drug bullets and posted the footage on Instagram to warn others.

In addition, Paul O. informed the police. The officers confirmed the father’s suspicions: it was highly probable that the bullets were filled with heroin, perhaps also with cocaine. The police confiscated the bullets and filed a complaint. But the playground initially remained accessible to everyone.

Concerned father locks playground himself

So that evening, after bringing his children home, Paul O. returned to the playground and sift through the sand. Again he found a sphere, this time a larger one. Since there was no cordon off the area, he decided to put one up himself – to warn others of the danger.

“I made the barrier mainly out of helplessness, because I had no other way of warning of the danger. I thought if other parents see the barrier tape, they might think that there could be a reason and avoid the place,” he tells FOCUS online.

In addition to the police, the father also informed the city council of Neukölln, whereupon the green space department cleaned the playground with a rake the following day. Nevertheless, two days later, last Wednesday, another drug bullet was found: This time it was children from a district school who discovered it. Also used syringes were found in the bushes around the playground.

“The bullet we found on Wednesday was in a completely different place. This suggests that the movement of the children’s feet in the sand caused the balls to be distributed on the playground,” says Paul O.

Balls marked with color codes

He suspects that the different balls are “color codes”, meaning that different weights and contents have been identified by the colors.

The yellow bucket seen in the video is a special bucket for drugs and used syringes that Paul O. received from the Fixpunkt association. These buckets are tightly closed. They can only be opened by destroying them and are used to safely dispose of syringes and drugs.

Fixpunkt is an association that works in Berlin to provide drug users with mobile spaces. The association also collects used syringes to keep parks and playgrounds clean. The association also provides educational work and engages in prevention.

What parents need to know

Paul O. is currently in contact with the criminal police and the city council of Neukölln. Apparently, the police are planning to cordon off the square for the time being. And the green space office has also signaled that the playground should be thoroughly cleaned once.

Following his experiences this week, Paul O. has some advice for parents who may find themselves in a similar situation. Of course, it is important to talk to children about it, show them the pictures and warn them not to touch something if they find it. Also, anyone making a similar find should:

Keep children away and remove the drugs, preferably with a shovel, for example. If possible, do not touch the balls, because then the investigators still have the opportunity to find DNA traces. The balls are often transported in the mouth, so there is still a chance of being able to take a smear. Notify the local police station. Take a photo or video of what you find and where it was found to help with later identification. Also let clubs like Fixpunkt know.

Drug finds must be reported

“Fortunately, more than 700,000 people have already seen the video on Instagram,” says Paul O. “The kindergartens and schools in the area have at least seen the pictures of these beads and can enlighten the children. The pictures have also been shared in groups like Nebenan.de, so that many people now at least know what it looks like.”

Finally, the father has an appeal to anyone who, like him, discovers drugs in public places: “Please, people, report it! Take a picture of it. It’s so easy and the police are grateful and can take care of it. If nobody reports anything, nothing can happen.”