Comacchio. In the fitness room all the machines for toning the muscles. And in the false ceiling cocaine, hashish and doping substances. This is what the Carabinieri of Comacchio discovered together with the Nas of Bologna during a blitz in a sports facility in the Comacchio area.

During the search, the military discovered, in a compartment in a false ceiling, over 100 grams of cocaine, a pound of hashish, numerous drugs without medical prescriptions and performance-enhancing substances

At the end of the investigations, the men of the Arma arrested the manager of the gym for detention for drug dealing and receiving stolen goods.

The checks – coordinated by the prosecutor Barbara Cavallo – continued against two physiotherapy clinics in the area.

The result is the complaint on the loose for possession of drugs and recipe from a physiotherapist residing in the Comacchio area. Over 300 grams of marijuana were found in its availability, but above all various packs of drugs: some held without a prescription; other prohibited, because they are considered particularly dangerous for health and used to alter performance of bodybuilders.

During the same operation, a 19-year-old was reported to the Prosecutor of Ferrara who was found in Lido degli Estensi during road checks in possession of an awl and a 24-year-old was fined for abandoning waste on public land in Mesola.