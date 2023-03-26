Treatment with medication does not always have only positive effects. Many drugs can cause side effects. There are also paradoxical events. For example, some drugs used to treat cardiac arrhythmias can themselves trigger cardiac arrhythmia.
Torsade de Pointes
For example, taking medication can change the conduction in the heart muscle in such a way that certain arrhythmias occur that can potentially be life-threatening (torsades de pointes, only visible on an ECG).
These active ingredients can themselves lead to arrhythmias
Such a “pro-arrhythmogenic” effect has been described for the substances ajmaline, amiodarone, quinidine, detaimium, disopyramide, dronedarone, flecainide, propafenone and sotalol. This undesirable effect means that these agents are only suitable for long-term therapy with restrictions or even little.