Which preparation is best? That depends on whether and how the skin is damaged. It is also important how dry or greasy it usually is and where the agents should be applied. On acute, weeping ﻿You should only give eczema and inflammations aqueous solutions or shaking mixtures. Dry skin, on the other hand, is better treated with cream or ointment to add fat and moisture.

Fat and water: where is how much in it? Gel, shake, lotion, cream, ointment, fat ointment – ​​the fat content of the preparations increases and the water content decreases in the order mentioned. Pastes also contain solids (e.g. poorly soluble salts, powders). Water-rich preparations such as gels dry out the skin and cool as the water evaporates.

Mixture: Shake well beforehand A shaking mixture contains solid components that are not soluble in the liquid, such as zinc oxide. The solids must be shaken before use. When the water content on the skin evaporates, a powdery layer remains that has a slightly drying and cooling effect.

Lotions: two variants Lotions come in two different forms: as a water-in-oil or as an oil-in-water emulsion, depending on whether the aqueous or the oily part forms the outer phase. oil-in-water emulsions. They are easy to wash off because the outer phase mixes well with the water, but they usually contain relatively little fat. Water-in-oil emulsion. Suitable for particularly dry skin as it usually has a higher fat content. In addition, the water content of such emulsions cannot evaporate because the fat forms the outer phase.

Preparations containing fat: More or less spreadable More fat is in a cream, ointment or fatty ointment. Depending on their solids content, pastes spread more or less easily. They form a protective, white, opaque layer on the skin. Anoint are usually water-in-oil emulsions. Fatty ointments do not contain water. They adhere well to the skin and have a long-lasting effect, but often form an uncomfortably greasy layer. Creams always contain water in addition to fat. As a rule, these are oil-in-water emulsions. They absorb quickly and don’t work as long as ointments. You should take this into account when using it and apply creams during the day and ointments mainly in the evening.

Creams and co usually only work locally If the skin is not damaged, the substances of an externally applied agent penetrate mainly into the upper layers of the skin. They only reach the bloodstream in small amounts. Therefore, externally applied agents usually do not work throughout the body (systemically) and often cause fewer undesirable effects in the organism than agents that are taken by mouth. The “gate” to the deeper layers of skin and thus to the blood vessels is only open if the skin is inflamed or injured, if there is eczema or if the treated skin area is sealed with an airtight bandage.

allergies possible The risk of the skin reacting allergically to topical products may be higher than with oral products. Both active ingredients and excipients can cause an allergy. The risk increases with the duration of treatment and is greatest with damaged skin. Important: The triggering active ingredient or excipient can also cause allergic reactions as a component of tablets, coated tablets or capsules. Depending on the type of allergic reaction, the substances may never be used again in the future, because otherwise a severe allergic reaction, including shock, can occur.

Effect also possible without active substance To apply a drug externally, it is incorporated into a base. This also has an effect on skin diseases on its own – without containing a medicinal substance. For example, a gel can cool the affected area of ​​skin and thereby relieve the itching – without a antipruritic agent must be present. Basis­pflege. Active ingredient-free cream or ointment bases (base creams or ointments) care for the skin when no active ingredient is needed (e.g. in the case of neurodermatitis in the period when no cortisone-containing agents are used). They are also used to lubricate dry skin.

Manifold effects of urea Urea is an important substance for external agents. It occurs in the superficial horny layer of the skin and helps to regulate the water balance. A small amount of urea is added to many cosmetics or creams in order to increase the moisture content of the horny layer. In higher concentrations, it serves as a medicine to prevent undesirable cornification or to remove a horny layer (e.g. in the case of nail fungus). Similar fabrics. Also ﻿Salicylic acid and lactic acid help to open up the upper horny layer of the skin and allow the active ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin.