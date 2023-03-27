Study participants: high-risk patients Experts are discussing the value to which blood pressure should be reduced. The Sprint Study (short for: Ssystolic blood pressure intervention trial) reignited the debate a few years ago. More than 9,000 subjects over the age of 50 who already suffered from cardiovascular disease or kidney disease took part in it. More than a quarter of the study participants were over 75 years old, more than one in eight was an active smoker. So these people all had a high cardiovascular risk. However, there were people with ﻿Diabetes or a history of stroke or a history of compromised heart failure within the last 6 months were excluded from the study.

Lower blood pressure with medication Treat intensively or less intensively. The selected patients were randomly assigned to one of two treatment groups – either with the aim of controlling blood pressure with drugs ( ﻿Medicines for high blood pressure) to levels below 120 or below 140 mmHg. This systolic value is the first value in the blood pressure measurement and is given in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). The average blood pressure after one year was 121/69 in the more intensively treated patients and 136/76 in the less intensively treated patients. Special study conditions. However, experts assume that the values ​​found in the study are slightly below those that are usually measured at the doctor’s or at home. Because in the study, the blood pressure was measured according to certain specifications that are rarely met in reality. It can therefore be assumed that the values ​​found in the study correspond to blood pressure values ​​of 130 to 140 mmHg (for people treated intensively) and 140 to 150 mmHg (for patients treated less intensively) when measured as usual. See also Accident in A4, young woman from Seregno dies

Undesirable side effects During the three-year study, out of 90 people treated more intensively, one fewer died than in the comparison group. In one out of 62, a serious cardiovascular complication was avoided more than in the less intensively treated group. Older people benefited the most, and among these men more than women. However, due to the intensive reduction in blood pressure, undesirable effects such as an excessive drop in blood pressure, electrolyte imbalances, acute kidney damage and brief fainting were more common. A serious adverse event occurred in one of 45 intensively treated patients, which was not observed in the other group. For the intensive reduction, more than two antihypertensive agents must be taken on average.

Severely reducing blood pressure does not help diabetics For the patients with diabetes mellitus excluded from the Sprint study, no benefits of such an intensive reduction in blood pressure were found in another study. Don’t lower too much. In people with an average risk of a cardiovascular complication, aged 65 on average, a reduction in blood pressure to levels around 128 mmHg had no advantage over a reduction to levels around 134 mmHg. There are also study data, according to which elderly and frail patients can develop memory problems and die earlier if their blood pressure drops too much.