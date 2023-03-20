What happens in an anaphylactic shock? This very severe allergic reaction causes blood vessels throughout the body to dilate. Then too little blood flows back to the heart, the blood pressure drops drastically and the circulation collapses. At the same time, the mucous membranes swell considerably, especially in the respiratory tract, accompanied by sweating, dizziness, drowsiness and nausea. Watch out for early, rapidly increasing signs. The first, early symptoms are a rapidly increasing itching all over the skin, increasing wheals and itching or a lump in the throat.

What should I do? If you experience such symptoms, you must immediately Emergency doctor (phone 112) call. The shock must be treated immediately by a doctor: with circulatory stabilizing agents How Adrenalin and Cortison­spritzen as well as with an infusion to supply the body with sufficient liquid. ventilation necessary. In extreme emergencies, artificial respiration may also be necessary. If the mucous membranes in the airways swell too much, there is a risk of suffocation. If the circulatory system collapses, the heart pumps too little blood into the circulatory system. The organs and especially the brain do not receive enough oxygen, which can lead to irreparable damage after just a few minutes. Anaphylactic shock reactions can also happen children occur, in rare cases about after a ﻿Hyposensitization to hay fever.