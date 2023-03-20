What happens in an anaphylactic shock?
This very severe allergic reaction causes blood vessels throughout the body to dilate. Then too little blood flows back to the heart, the blood pressure drops drastically and the circulation collapses. At the same time, the mucous membranes swell considerably, especially in the respiratory tract, accompanied by sweating, dizziness, drowsiness and nausea.
Watch out for early, rapidly increasing signs. The first, early symptoms are a rapidly increasing itching all over the skin, increasing wheals and itching or a lump in the throat.
What should I do?
If you experience such symptoms, you must immediately Emergency doctor (phone 112) call. The shock must be treated immediately by a doctor: with circulatory stabilizing agents How Adrenalin and Cortisonspritzen as well as with an infusion to supply the body with sufficient liquid.
ventilation necessary. In extreme emergencies, artificial respiration may also be necessary. If the mucous membranes in the airways swell too much, there is a risk of suffocation. If the circulatory system collapses, the heart pumps too little blood into the circulatory system. The organs and especially the brain do not receive enough oxygen, which can lead to irreparable damage after just a few minutes. Anaphylactic shock reactions can also happen children occur, in rare cases about after a Hyposensitization to hay fever.
Have an emergency kit on hand
If you know that you are highly allergic to a certain substance, such as insect venom or Peanuts, you can have your doctor prescribe you an emergency kit. It consists of one Adrenaline pre-filled syringe and a fast-acting one Antihistamine for oral use (preferably as a juice) and a Juice containing cortisone. If you from one If you have been stung by a bee or wasp or accidentally eaten peanuts, you can use these remedies to bridge the time until the emergency doctor arrives and temporarily stabilize your circulation.