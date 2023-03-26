Home Health Drugs in the test: Magnesium and potassium supplements – in some cases, the health insurance pays
Over-the-counter medication for adults pays for the ﻿Health insurance only for very specific diseases. This also applies to medicines with magnesium or potassium, for example in the case of CASR mutations or Gitelmann syndrome.

Treat constant magnesium loss

In the case of a congenital disease that causes the organism to constantly lose magnesium, oral magnesium preparations may continue to be prescribed at the expense of the statutory health insurance companies. However, this disease is very rare.

If there is an increased risk of high pressure during pregnancy

Magnesium preparations for injection may be prescribed if a proven magnesium deficiency could not be compensated for by taking magnesium preparations or if there is an increased risk of pregnancy hypertension with a tendency to cramp (eclampsia).

Lack of Potassium

Potassium salts may only be prescribed as a single remedy on a health insurance prescription if there is a proven potassium deficiency. You can read more about this in the ﻿Ausnahmeliste.

