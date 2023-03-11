Facts about neurodermatitis
bodily disorder. If the skin barrier is disturbed, eczema can occur, both as a result of external and internal influences. In the case of neurodermatitis, such a disorder is hereditary.
endogenous eczema. The chronic inflammatory skin disease is also known as endogenous or atopic eczema or atopic dermatitis. This disease almost always begins in children.
symptoms in children. In the first and second year of life (4 to 24 months), red-colored inflammation often first appears on the face, primarily on the cheeks, which can be somewhat raised. Blisters may appear later. By enlargement and confluence, larger areas are formed, which often have small scales and itch violently. As the disease progresses, it spreads to the neck, elbows, and back of the knees, and in severe cases to the whole body.
symptoms in adults. In adults, dry chronic eczema is often the main problem. As a rule, the itchy rash begins on the crooked sides of the arms and legs, for example in the crook of the arm, the back of the knee or the folds of skin behind the ear, on the neck, on the ankles, under the arm.
itching at night
The itching is extremely annoying, especially at night, so that the affected areas are often scratched. The weeping, slightly bleeding wounds form a good breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. Then the skin becomes infected and a purulent coating develops on the open areas, which delays the healing process.
The course of neurodermatitis is inconsistent and varies from person to person.
improvement over the years
In more than half of the children, the disease goes away within a few years, and in another 20 percent before puberty. The fact that it only develops in adolescents and adults or persists into adulthood is becoming increasingly common. While boys and girls are affected about equally often in childhood, neurodermatitis seems to occur more frequently in women than in men in advanced age.
More and more cases
Atopic dermatitis has increased significantly in recent years. The reasons given are mostly the increasing hygiene in childhood – fewer siblings, late community care, little contact with animals – and increased environmental pollution. About 7 to 11 percent of children and 1 to 4 percent of adults are affected. This means that between 2 and 3.5 million people in Germany suffer from neurodermatitis.
The suffering of those affected is high – especially in the case of a severe course of the disease, which affects about every tenth patient. The quality of life is also restricted. Effective drugs are available for treatment. At the beginning, you should only treat neurodermatitis with medication in consultation with a doctor.
Individually different triggers
What causes the skin to react varies from person to person. Some people’s neurodermatitis gets worse with certain foods, while others are particularly sensitive to a change in the weather or to certain fabrics such as wool. Read more details on the page Itching, eczema, neurodermatitis.