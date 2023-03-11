Facts about neurodermatitis

bodily disorder. If the skin barrier is disturbed, eczema can occur, both as a result of external and internal influences. In the case of neurodermatitis, such a disorder is hereditary.

endogenous eczema. The chronic inflammatory skin disease is also known as endogenous or atopic eczema or atopic dermatitis. This disease almost always begins in children.

symptoms in children. In the first and second year of life (4 to 24 months), red-colored inflammation often first appears on the face, primarily on the cheeks, which can be somewhat raised. Blisters may appear later. By enlargement and confluence, larger areas are formed, which often have small scales and itch violently. As the disease progresses, it spreads to the neck, elbows, and back of the knees, and in severe cases to the whole body.

symptoms in adults. In adults, dry chronic eczema is often the main problem. As a rule, the itchy rash begins on the crooked sides of the arms and legs, for example in the crook of the arm, the back of the knee or the folds of skin behind the ear, on the neck, on the ankles, under the arm.