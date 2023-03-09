Choose antifungal agents depending on the body part
Which antifungal preparation is best for treatment depends on which part of the body is affected.
feet. Spray, solution, cream and gel are well suited: They are easy to apply and also reach the skin folds (Remedies against athlete’s foot).
hairy spots Solution or spray are useful here because the hair does not smear or stick together.
Windelbereich. Here you should use covering pastes, because they stick better to the skin and protect it from getting wet (Remedies against diaper fungus).
Solid remedies for dry skin
Basically, it is best to use liquids such as a solution or spray on weeping areas, and semi-solid preparations such as ointments or creams on dry skin.
Powder only for aftercare. Powders should only be used when the acute fungal infection has already subsided. Reason: Powder doesn’t stick well to the skin.
If you have athlete’s foot, you can powder your shoes with it to prevent new fungal infections. However, you should not do this for longer than a few months, otherwise the mushrooms could become insensitive to the active ingredients.