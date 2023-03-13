Home Health Drugs in the test: TBE and Lyme disease – what tick bites can trigger
TBE: triggered by viruses

TBE only occurs in certain regions of Europe. In Germany, these are primarily southern Germany, including parts of Hesse, Thuringia and Saxony. You can find out in our special which areas are affected and when vaccination is recommended ﻿Ticks: How to protect yourself against TBE and Lyme disease.

Vaccination possible. The viruses cause meningitis, which can be associated with severe paralysis. There is a vaccine against tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). If you live in a TBE risk area, the statutory health insurance company will pay for the vaccination. Individual health insurers also cover the costs if you do not live in a risk area – ask your health insurer.

Lyme disease: a bacterial infection

Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks much more frequently than TBE (more under insect bites). On the other hand, if the tick is removed early, the risk of infection decreases significantly. The disease is usually treated with antibiotics.

Disease pattern very diverse. Die ﻿Symptoms of Lyme disease are very different. If the tick bite also goes unnoticed, it is often difficult to recognize the disease. In the first month after the sting, a red ring may form around the site (reddening, erythema migrans), which indicates an early stage of Lyme disease. You can find out more about the symptoms and the course of the untreated disease under ﻿Lyme disease. There is no vaccination against this disease.

