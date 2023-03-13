TBE: triggered by viruses

TBE only occurs in certain regions of Europe. In Germany, these are primarily southern Germany, including parts of Hesse, Thuringia and Saxony. You can find out in our special which areas are affected and when vaccination is recommended ﻿Ticks: How to protect yourself against TBE and Lyme disease.

Vaccination possible. The viruses cause meningitis, which can be associated with severe paralysis. There is a vaccine against tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). If you live in a TBE risk area, the statutory health insurance company will pay for the vaccination. Individual health insurers also cover the costs if you do not live in a risk area – ask your health insurer.