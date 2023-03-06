Testosterone: the interaction between brain and testicles The most well-known male sex hormone is Testosterone. The body builds this up from a precursor, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). Testosterone contributes to the desire for sex, the function of the sexual organs and the development of the male physique. The production of testosterone is involved in a control circuit between the pituitary gland and the sex glands. A hormone produced by the pituitary gland stimulates certain cells in the testicles to produce testosterone. If there is enough testosterone in the blood, the pituitary gland reduces hormone production. Conversely, it encourages them when testosterone levels drop.

Stop aging with DHEA? DHEA and testosterone are advertised as slowing down the aging process and improving declining sexual function. The idea of ​​using DHEA in this way is based on the fact that people who have reached old age often also have relatively high DHEA blood levels. In clinical studies, however, no significant effects could be determined from the supply of DHEA. Taking DHEA does not affect performance, body structure or bone density. The results were so sobering that the researchers involved considered further studies to be unpromising.

Copied with the women Testosterone use is an analogy to estrogen use in menopausal women. From the age of 40, the testosterone level in the blood begins to drop in men. But unlike women, he does this gradually.

Doubtful area of ​​application for drugs A complex of complaints and symptoms that can be traced back to the decreasing hormone concentration in men is not yet known. Since thus the evidence for a "virile climacteric" are missing, drugs for this area of ​​application are to be regarded as questionable.

Preparations: Lack of benefit, risks possible The benefit of using testosterone has not yet been proven. A study of relatively few men who were given the hormone at low doses for two years found no evidence of any improvement in age-related bodily processes. Whether other results are achieved with a high-dose testosterone intake is not certain. Hormone treatment also appears to have little effect on libido, erection, or sexual satisfaction in men with testosterone deficiency. Risks to the heart possible. There is serious evidence that prolonged use of testosterone can be detrimental to the heart. These mainly affect older men who suffer from various chronic diseases. danger to the prostate. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that the use of testosterone can increase prostate enlargement or increase the number of prostate cancers. In any case, there is no meaningful study data on this. As long as possible risks cannot be ruled out, we advise against the use of DHEA or testosterone in connection with the stated, unjustified areas of application.